Thanksgiving is around the corner and the Bronx is making sure their neighbors are fed this year. Organizations are holding free turkey giveaways, thanksgiving meals, and other supplies needed for the holiday season.

Bring a bag or carts you can carry your goods. Some giveaways require an RSVP or identification.

Allerton

Community Turkey Giveaway

Zimmerman Playground

650 Britton Street, Bronx, NY 10467

Thursday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.

Turkeys will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. While supplies last.

Call for 718-409-0109 for more information.

Turkey Giveaway

Allerton Allies Community Fridge

2527 Boston Post Road Bronx, NY 10467

Friday, Nov. 20 at 12 p.m.

Allerton Allies Community Fridge will be distributing turkeys on Friday, Nov. 20 at 12 p.m., until supplies last. The organization is also asking for turkeys and donations.

Co-op City

Bay Plaza Free Turkey Giveaway

200 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475

Village Area Entrance, ground level

Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m / Tuesday, Nov. 24

Families can pick up a free turkey ticket at the 9th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, November 20 at 5 p.m., near the Village Area Entrance on the ground level. Present your ticket at the free turkey distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Co-op City Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Behind the Bartow Mall

Asch Loop and Alder Place Bronx, New York 10475

Mon, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.

Co-op City will be hosting a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway on Monday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m., sponsored by New York Common Pantry, Riverbay Corporation, Uptown Riders, and QBA. While supplies last, no RSVP required.

Crotona Park East

Annual Boogie Fland Turkey Drive

1665 Hoe Avenue Bronx, NY 10460

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.

The Bronx native and Florida Gators starting point guard Boogie Fland is returning to the Bronx for the annual turkey and canned goods drive on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. The organizers are also asking for volunteers, goods, and monetary donations.

Edenwald

Northeast Bronx YMCA Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Northeast Bronx YMCA

1250 E 229th Street Bronx, New York 104655

Tues, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

YMCA Northeast Bronx is hosting a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway on Tues, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m., sponsored by CCA Metro, New York City District Council of Carpenters, Edenwald Houses Tenant Association President Walter McNeill, GrowNYC, and Instacart.

Please RSVP to the offices of Assemblymember Carl Heastie, Senator Jamaal Bailey, or Kevin Riley. While supplies last.

Fordham

The Gardiner Foundation Annual Turkey Giveaway

St. James Park Basketball Courts

2550 Jerome Ave, Bronx, NY 10468

Saturday, Nov. 21 9 a.m. to 2 p.m

Join the Gardiner Foundation for a free turkey giveway and community event for friends and family on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hunts Point

Hunts Point Community Partnership Thanksgiving Food Distribution

890 Garrison Ave.

Thurs, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m.

Hunts Point Community Partnership will be giving out turkeys on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. in Hunts Point. No registration or IDs are required. First come, first served.

Baldor 12th Annual Turkey Meal Drive

Line begins on Garrison Ave. between Barreto Street and Tiffany Street, Bronx, NY 10474

Mon, Nov. 21 at 9:00 a.m.

Baldor is holding their 12th annual turkey meal drive on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 9:00 a.m in Hunts Point. The wholesale food distributor will give one ticket per family, for Bronx residents 18 and older only. Bring your New York State ID and a large shopping cart.

South Bronx Turkey Bowl

Basil Behegan Playground

1054 Tinton Ave Bronx, NY 10456

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

The Office of Councilmember Justin Sanchez will be holding a flag football tournament and turkey giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. Teams will be created on the spot and attendees can RSVP here. Sanchez is also co-hosting several turkey giveaways throughout the week.

Mott Haven

2026 Tashane Way Foundation’s Turkey Giveaway

St. Mary’s Park Houses

671 Westchester Ave Bronx, NY 10455

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m.

Join the Tashane Way Foundation for their annual turkey and holiday essentials giveaway held in memory of Christopher Tashane Byrd, who the organization is named after, on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m.. The organization encourages attendees to arrive early and spread the word to families that may need items as they prepare for the holidays.

7th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Alexander Avenue Underpass, between E. 134th & E. 135th St.

Monday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m.

The Oyate Group is holding their 7th annual turkey drive on Monday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m., while supplies last. Families can register for a turkey here.

Melrose

Holiday Food Giveaway

BronxWorks Melrose Classic Center

286 E 156th Street Bronx, NY 10451

Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Morrisania Air Rights Association, Andrew Jackson Resident Assocation, and the Melrose Resident Assocation will be distributing turkeys and more on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, while supplies last. Residents Morrisania Air Rights, Andrew Jackson, and Melrose Houses will be given priority, but community members are welcome. ID is required.

Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Roberto Clemente Plaza

E 149th Street & 3rd Avenue, Bronx

Sunday, Nov 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Step up 4 Better Living, co-hosted by NYPD 40th Precinct, 40th Precinct Community Council, Bronx Community Police Council, NYC Police Foundation, The HUB Third Avenue BID, and IL Consulting Group, will distribute 1,000 turkeys on Sunday, November 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Morrisania

Turkey Giveaway at Morrisania II Houses

280 E 161st St, Bronx, NY 10451

Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Affordable housing developer Tredway will distribute over 300 free turkeys to residents at Morrisania II Houses on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Tredway, in partnership with Gilbane Development and Community Living (ICL), is currently developing 266 new affordable homes adjacent to Morisannia II Houses.

Thanksgiving Turkey and Halal Chicken Distribution

Masjid Al-Ridwane

279 E 165th Street Bronx, NY 10456

Thursday, Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Global Lawson Foundation will be distributing turkey, halal chickens, canned goods, and fresh fruit and produce on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m, while supplies last.

Pelham Parkway

Thanksgiving, Bronx Style

990 Pelham Pkwy South Bronx, NY 10461

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 12 p.m.

The Office of Councilmember Shirley Aldebol, alongside Bronx House, and Common Pantry, will be distributing 300 free turkeys on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. Bring your own bag.

Riverdale

Bronx Community Board 8 Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

5676 Riverdale Ave #100, Bronx, NY 10471

Residents living in the Bronx Community Board 8 district are eligible to receive a free turkey for Thanksgiving, co-sponsored by the Stagg Group and the Office of Senator Gustavo Rivera. Residents can RSVP by emailing BX08@cb.nyc.gov or calling 718-884-3959.

Wakefield

Councilmember Kevin Riley Uptown Thanksgiving Giveback

4348 White Plains Road Bronx, NY 10466

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.

Co-sponsored by Councilmember Eric Dinowitz, Common Pantry, Senator Jamaal Bailey, and Unity With Love Apostolic Tabernacle, Riley’s office will be distributing goods for the holidays. Bring your own bag or cart to carry supplies.

Westchester Square

Thanksgiving Meals at MindBodyHair Salon

1446 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10461

Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 12 p.m.

MindBodyHair Salon is distributing free thanksgiving meals on Wednesday, Nov. 25 beginning at 12 p.m., while supplies last. Attendees are encouraged to come early.

Woodlawn

Woodlawn Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

P.S. 019 Judith K. Weiss

311 E 237th St, Bronx, NY 10470

Thursday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.

Attendees should bring a heavy-duty bag or shopping cart. While supplies last.