Governor Kathy Hochul joins Bronx elected officials for Co-op City back-to-school event

New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined Bronx elected officials and families in Co-op City for a back to school event as the borough prepares for the start of a new school year.

The gathering was held at the Bartow Lower Courtyard, where Hochul joined Congressman George Latimer, State Senator Jamaal Bailey, Council Member Kevin Riley and Assembly Member Michael Benedetto to meet with residents and help distribute school supplies to local children.

Hochul’s appearance brought the governor to the northeast Bronx and gave residents an opportunity to meet with state and local leaders in their own community.

The visit also comes as Hochul’s administration has continued directing state investment to the Bronx. Earlier this year, the governor announced $20 million for 10 projects in Greater Morris Park aimed at supporting local businesses, improving public spaces and strengthening commercial corridors in the East Bronx.

“Our students are eager to learn and grow, and here in New York we are making it possible with historic investments in our schools, free universal school meals and unique community initiatives like the annual Welcome Back to School Backpack Giveaway,” Governor Hochul said.

“Providing our kids with the resources they need to succeed in the classroom is non-negotiable and I thank Senator Bailey and all the community partners who came together to ensure that our kids can start the school year off right.”

Bailey welcomed the governor to Co-op City and pointed to the gathering as an example of what can happen when different levels of government and the community work together.

“It’s great to have a community that shows up at all times for all people, and it was great to have our Governor Kathy Hochul join us in Co-op City,” Bailey said. “Strengthening our community takes a collective effort, and today showed just how much we can accomplish when we show up for one another.”

In preparation for the event, hundreds of backpacks and other school supplies were collected for local children, with elected officials and volunteers on hand to assist with the distribution and spend time with families.

For Benedetto, who has represented the northeast Bronx in the Assembly for more than two decades, the event was another opportunity to spend time with Co-op City residents and welcome students into the new school year.

“It’s always my pleasure to be here in Co-op City and help our young people get ready for another school year,” Benedetto said. “Seeing the children excited to pick out their backpacks and knowing we can help families along the way makes this a wonderful event to be a part of.”

The afternoon brought together representatives from the city, state and federal levels of government, giving residents a chance to speak with their elected officials as families across the Bronx prepared for the return to school.

New York City public school students will officially begin the 2026-27 school year on Thursday, Sept. 10.