Opening of new Bronxdale Nursery playground celebrated with ribbon-cutting ceremony

New York City Council Member Amanda Farías, the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), leadership and residents from the Sotomayor Houses Tenant Association and representatives from the nearby Sound Dale Center for Early Childhood Education took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the newly transformed playground at the Bronxdale Nursery on Monday, Sept. 14.

The $600,000 playground project, located at 1055 Rosedale Ave. in Bronxdale, was completed thanks to funding provided by the New York City Council and supplemented by federal funds.

“Seeing this playground completed is a major win for Sotomayor families and for every child who will grow up using this space,” Farías said. “I was proud to invest over $500,000 in a space serving some of the youngest children in our community. Where children spend these early years matters, and we have a responsibility to make sure those environments are safe, thoughtfully maintained and worthy of the families they serve. I am proud that this investment will serve children at Bronxdale Nursery today and for years to come.”

“My daughter attended Bronxdale Nursery, and now her son, who is four, attends the same school. The nursery has been standing strong in our community all these years, and on behalf of Sotomayor Houses, we thank and honor Council Member Amanda Farías for her generosity in upgrading the playground for the children,” Bronxdale/Sotomayor Houses Tenant Association President Regina Howell said.

Among the notable features of the Bronxdale Nursery playground are new play equipment, including swings, slides and climbing equipment, rubber safety surfacing and new pavement markings. There are also water features ideal for the warmer months, such as water sprays and a spray shower. New benches allow for more seating at the playground. Drainage improvements were also made to help support the playground and water-play areas. The new equipment, water features, safety improvements and seating all reflect a substantially upgraded outdoor environment at the Bronxdale Nursery playground.

“Every child deserves a safe, welcoming place to play and learn, and this newly transformed playground is an investment in exactly that for the Sotomayor community,” NYCHA Chief Executive Officer Lisa Bova-Hiatt said. “This project reflects what is possible when City leaders, NYCHA and residents work together. We thank Council Member Amanda Farías for her partnership and investment, and the Sotomayor Houses Tenant Association for its leadership and advocacy on behalf of NYCHA residents and children.”

“I am incredibly proud to see this vision become a reality. This playground represents more than a new space to play—it represents growth, opportunity, imagination and joy for our children,” Bronxdale Tenants League Day Care Center, Inc. Executive Director Joan Hewitt said. “Our children deserve safe, engaging spaces where they can explore, build friendships, develop confidence and enjoy being children. This playground will offer countless opportunities to learn through play and create wonderful childhood memories. I want to thank everyone who helped make this special space possible. Your support and commitment to our children made this day possible. May this playground be filled with laughter, learning, friendship and many beautiful memories for years to come.”

Planning for this project initially began in 2020. After a design was finalized and procurement was secured, construction at the site was performed, finishing in July 2026.

The rebuilding of the Bronxdale Nursery’s outdoor area was delivered through NYCHA’s Job Order Contract program.