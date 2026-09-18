Zeta Charter Schools opens new elementary, middle school campus in the Bronx

Zeta Charter Schools opened a new elementary and middle school on Thursday, Sept. 17., which will educate 600 students in East Tremont.
The Zeta Bronx Tremont Park Upper Elementary and Middle School campus, located at 1910 Arthur Ave, will serve students third through eighth grade. Zeta founder and CEO Emily Kim and Principal Charlene Caranda celebrated the new campus and the opportunities ahead for students at a ribbon cutting on the new campus.
“Our new Upper Elementary and Middle School campus brings state-of-the-art facilities right here in the neighborhood, carrying forward our commitment to an exceptional education,” Kim said. “Tremont Park holds a special place in my heart, and it brings me so much joy to welcome our students into a beautiful school built for all they have yet to discover and become.”
The new campus will make it possible for students to continue their education close to home, as they transition into middle school. According to Zeta, the school will offer several activities, including: arts, basketball, soccer, music, chess and Taekwondo, among others.
“Today is a celebration of our students and all they are capable of,” Caranda said. “Every space in this facility was intentionally designed with our students in mind, giving them the room and resources to explore their ideas and take on increasingly challenging work. We look forward to bringing these spaces to life.”
Earlier this fall, the network opened its first-ever high school in Washington Heights and the first charter school in Flushing, Queens.