Zeta Charter Schools opens new elementary, middle school campus in the Bronx

Zeta Charter Schools opened a new elementary and middle school on Thursday, Sept. 17., which will educate 600 students in East Tremont. Photo courtesy of Zeta Charter Schools

Zeta Charter Schools opened a new elementary and middle school on Thursday, Sept. 17., which will educate 600 students in East Tremont.

The Zeta Bronx Tremont Park Upper Elementary and Middle School campus, located at 1910 Arthur Ave, will serve students third through eighth grade. Zeta founder and CEO Emily Kim and Principal Charlene Caranda celebrated the new campus and the opportunities ahead for students at a ribbon cutting on the new campus.