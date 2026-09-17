Castle Hill YMCA brings back Bon Appétit fundraiser after seven-year hiatus, raises more than $50K

The beginning of September signified the relaunching of a local nonprofit organization’s flagship event.

The Castle Hill YMCA hosted its signature Bon Appétit Fundraiser event earlier this month to raise funds, honor local community leaders and further make an impact on Bronx families at the YMCA’s Castle Hill branch facility located at 2 Castle Hill Ave.

With upwards of 175 attendees, the Sept. 3 event primarily consisted of food and beverage tasting, with a variety of selections from a list of more than 20 local vendors.

The event generated more than $50,000 in proceeds, which will directly benefit fundraising efforts for vital programs and services at the Castle Hill YMCA, including swim lessons, teen initiatives, sports programs, afterschool programs and membership financial assistance.

Previously, the Bon Appétit Fundraiser had been held annually for 10 years before it was discontinued in 2018. The Castle Hill YMCA had hoped to relaunch its annual marquee event soon after, but in 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to continue to put the fundraiser on hold.

One of the event’s tasting partners, Aries Fish Market, is a Latino-style seafood establishment located in the Pelham Parkway neighborhood of the Bronx. At this year’s Bon Appétit Fundraiser, they provided a variety of fish and shellfish options for the taste testers in attendance.

Following the high turnout, the Castle Hill YMCA hopes this event can continue to be put on for years to come.

Sharlene Brown, Castle Hill YMCA’s executive director since 2010, told the Bronx Times the Bon Appétit Fundraiser was more than just a celebration of food and community.

“This event is a powerful reminder that when people come together with generosity and purpose they can create opportunities, strengthen lives and make a meaningful difference,” Brown said.

The event also honored four individuals with ties to the borough who have each made a considerable impact in business, leadership and public service.

Amaurys Grullon, who is co-founder and CEO of Bronx Native and Tag Up Music, was the recipient of the Entrepreneur Excellence Award. Bronx Native is a lifestyle brand, clothing line and cultural platform founded in 2017 by Grullon and his sister, Roselyn.

Bronx Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Sorin, who became the first woman to be appointed to the role in 2018, was presented with the Inspiring Leadership Award Recipient.

Prior to her tenure as Bronx Chamber of Commerce president, Sorin, who has previously been highlighted as one of the Bronx Times’ 25 Most Influential Women honorees, served as executive director of the Westchester Square Business Improvement District for six years.

Anthony Mormile, a Bronx native and senior commercial loan officer who also currently serves as Bronx Chamber of Commerce’s treasurer as well as a North Manhattan-Bronx Board of Realtors board member, was honored with the Community Partner Award.

Business intelligence and technology director Latoya Wong, a longstanding member of the Bronx YMCA Board of Managers, was presented with the Corporate Partner Award.

Wong, who was a former educator at the CUNY School of Professional Studies in Manhattan, was an honoree at Schneps Media’s annual Power Women of the Bronx event in 2022.

“The Bon Appétit Fundraiser was just an amazing night,” said Bon Appétit Fundraiser event chairperson Francisco Ferrer, who is also an active member of the Castle Hill YMCA’s Board of Managers. “The staff at the Castle Hill YMCA as well as myself are so happy we were able to bring the event back after a long hiatus.”

Ferrer, who as a kid used to be a YMCA day camper at the very same Castle Hill location, told the Bronx Times the Bon Appétit Fundraiser took the Castle Hill YMCA more than six months to plan out.

“We needed to host this event again — it’s a great platform for these businesses to get more exposure and reach more people in the borough,” he added. “It also gives us an opportunity to honor individuals who have made an impact here.”

Other vendors present at the Bon Appétit Fundraiser included Arthur Cantina Wine & Liquor, Barino’s Market, Black Rican Vegan, Busy Bee’s Baked Goods, Daisy’s Juice Bar & Café, Events by Yudy, G&R Italian Deli, Gangsta Grannies, Gi Gi’s Baking Supplies, Lena Trattoria, Liberty Diner, Light & Sweet, Little Greece, M&L Snacks & Beverages, Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequila, Salsa Caterers, Sobro Garden, Tuck’d Away, Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company and Zaitoon Kitchen.

The YMCA’s Castle Hill branch provides community-focused health, fitness and youth development services mostly for Castle Hill, Soundview, Unionport and Clason Point residents. The Castle Hill YMCA, which yields open views to the Throggs Neck and Whitestone bridges as well as the East River, has offered summer day camp to children for nearly 70 years.

Additionally, the nonprofit organization provides college and SAT prep and is also the only New York City YMCA with an outdoor swimming pool.

During the organization’s Sunset Dinner Cruise fundraiser in July 2025, the Castle Hill YMCA raised more than $20,000 in funding for its various programs and services.