Schneps Media’s Power Women event celebrates the women who lead, trailblaze and uplift

The theme of women supporting women was prevalent inside the spacious Maestro’s Caterers in the Van Nest section of the Bronx on Thursday as Schneps Media — publishers of the Bronx Times, AMNY Metro and Caribbean Life — produced Power Women of the Bronx, an event honoring 55 women in a variety of industries including banking, non-profit, health care, education and small business, to name a few.

“In these times especially, women supporting women is critical,” said Elizabeth Aloni, Schneps Media executive vice president of events. “Having an opportunity to connect, celebrate and network is priceless. We are truly humbled to be the catalyst to these powerful connections.”

The entire night was a festive affair that hit a crescendo when New York State Attorney General Letitia James gave a rousing speech that touched upon the power that women have to uplift, lead and pave their own path, even in the face of resistance.

“As the attorney general, it is my responsibility to lift up women, to lift up marginalized and vulnerable populations … to protect your rights, particularly at a time when the Supreme Court is not respecting your rights as a woman,” said James, who has been in her post as AG since 2018.

James also gave power to the future “power women” of New York City, sharing a touching moment with a little girl named Nia, and touting her as the “next attorney general” to a booming ovation from a crowd of roughly 300-plus in attendance.

The evening raised close to $3,000 with 100% of raffle proceeds to support AHRC New York City, an organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in New York City.

Edie DiDomenico-Weber, AHRC’s director of clinical and program informatics, and one of the night’s honorees, reflected on how a power generation of women, some parents and all advocates, set the course for AHRC’s beginnings.

“The best part of my job is seeing people live their best life,” she said. “Helping someone achieve their dreams of getting a job and being self sufficient is so motivating and inspiring. For me, life has always been about service, and remembering how this path has been paved by mothers saying ‘no, my child deserves better,’ it continues to ignite this passion as a parent and an advocate.”

And in a room filled with trailblazers and first-of-their-posts, Lisa Sorin, current president of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce and the first female president of the organization, said the Bronx has always been powered by a strong cavalcade of women in and out of the public eye.

“I’m blessed to share this room with all of these power women, because you see the vast representation across all of the industries that power this borough and this city,” said Sorin. “I have two girls and I want them to see that this isn’t just a job or a career, it’s leaving a footprint in the places you’ve traveled and showing where and how far women power really can go.”

The 2022 honorees are:

Jacqueline Acevedo-Villanueva – Mary Kay



Lymaris Albors – Acacia Network (Chief Executive Officer)



Barbara Arroyo – Ponce Bank (Vice President, Commercial Relationship Officer)

Kyana Beckles – Leverage Assessments/Black Government Contracting Club (Founder & CEO)

Iris Bonhomme – R.A.I.N. Inc. (Program Director)



Yvette Brissett-Andre – Unique People Services (Executive Director)

Sharlene Brown – YMCA of Greater New York/Castle Hill (Executive Director)

Hope Burgess – Banana Kelly Community Improvement Association (President & CEO)

Vincenza Carovillano – BE[YOU]TIFUL (Makeup Artist)

LaChena Clark – Sudsy Water Laundry & Dry Cleaning (Owner)

Jessica Clemente – Nos Quedamos (CEO)

Pamela Damon – Not On My Watch Inc. (Executive Director)

Margaret Della – Kingsbridge Heights Community Center (Chief Executive Officer)

Edie DiDomenico-Weber – AHRC New York City (Director, Employment & Business Services)

Audrey Duncan – BronxNet (TV Director of Community Affairs)

Niyyirrah El – EXCELLEAEROBICS L.L.C (Chief Executive Officer)

Lourdes Flores – Bronx Prep Charter High School (Principal)

Lourdes Gamez – Confetti Kids, Inc. (Owner)

Hon. Vanessa Gibson – Bronx Borough President

Tiffany Gomez – Gomez Design Studio (Creative Director & Founder)

Sherene Hall – Bronx Community Leader

Janice Halloran – NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi – North Central Bronx (Associate Executive Director, Clinical Operations)

Joy Harvey-Washington – State Farm: Joy Washington Insurance Agency Inc. (Agent/Owner)

Hon. Letitia James – New York Attorney General

Kai Kirkland-Fuentes – Ebony Marketing Systems, Inc. (President)

Jocelyn Lebron – The Healthcare Education Project (Healthcare Advocate)

Sasha Lildharrie – Certified Alarm Tech Systems, Inc. (Director of Operations)

Connie Lobdell – Mott Hall Charter School (Executive Director & Principal)

Dr. Reva Gershen Lowy – Cardinal McCloskey Community Services (Senior Vice President of ECED)



Iyesata Marsh – Studio Phenomenon-Luxury Salon (Owner)

Ana Melendez – DOT Strategies LLC (Chief Executive Officer)

Tosha Miller – Black Chamber of Commerce of New York City (President)



Jennifer Mitchell – The HOPE Program (Executive Director)

Maryam Mohammed-Miller – Planned Parenthood NYC (Director of Government Relations)

Flora Montes – Bronx Fashion Week NYC (Founder & CEO)

Luciana Montuoro – Toli Management McDonalds (Marketing and Community Outreach Manager)

Shanequa Moore – I (Chief Executive Officer)

Jillian Moses – The Inspired Community Project (Founder & CEO)

Eileen Newman – Center for Bronx Nonprofits at Hostos Community College (Executive Director)

Chivona Newsome – Black Lives Matter of Greater NY (Co-Founder)

Rosemary Ordonez-Jenkins – Phipps Neighborhoods (Deputy Executive Director of Community & Economic Empowerment)

Janet A. Peguero – Bronx Deputy Borough President

Diana Perez – WHEDco (Vice President, Home-Based Childcare Services)

Dr. Gloria Pope – Black Girl Everything LLC (Executive Owner)

Lizette Ritz – Green Bronx Machine (Executive Director)

Daisy Rodriguez – Wildlife Conservation Society – Bronx Zoo (Executive Director, Government & Community Affairs)

Dr. Elaine Ruiz-Lopez – International Leadership Charter School (Founder & CEO)

Lorraine Sanchez – Cayuga Centers (Chief Operating Officer, Mid-Atlantic Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services Programs)

Dr. Alyssa Silver – Childrens Hospital at Montefiore Physician, (Associate Professor of Pediatrics)

Gabriela Silverio – Bridge Builders Community Partnership (Director)

Lisa Sorin – Bronx Chamber of Commerce (President)

Emina Tabakovic – CenterLight HealthCare (Vice President of Operations)

Sanjya Tidke – Brown Harris Stevens (Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker)

Vilma Torres, LMSW Safe Horizon, Bronx Family Justice Center (Executive Director)

Nahomy Vasquez – Mott Haven Community Partnership (Community Ambassador)

Latoya Wong- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Section Manager)

To learn more about the honorees please visit BronxPowerWomen.com. The next Bronx event is the Bronx PowerList taking place on Dec. 15.

To learn more about nominations, tickets and sponsorships please reach out to Demetra Mattone, director of events at Dmattone@schnepsmedia.com.