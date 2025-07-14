Bronx music festival Summer Jam 2025 boasted record turnout

Summer Jam 2025, a free annual music festival in the Bronx, featured two stages of local bands on June 21.

Summer Jam, the Bronx’s annual one-day music festival, took place on June 21, featuring two stages of local talent at Bronx Park East.

Among the wide range of artists were Adrian Read, a Dominican Bronxite reggaeton artist who plays electric and acoustic guitar; Saay Park, an R&B singer-songwriter whose new single, “Another Break Up Song,” provides the perfect soundtrack to the crashout of summer flings; GhostTour, a self-described “pop-y emo” band from Queens; and rock band Natural Opponents from the Bronx.

The event was organized by Bronx-based entertainment companies Sounds & Sirens and The Fox & King, which highlight local musical talent through community events.

Fernando Michael, founder of The Fox & King, said this year’s jam had the biggest turnout since the event began in 2022, boosted by promotions from the Fordham University-based radio station 90.7 WFUV and other collaborators.

Next year marks the festival’s five-year anniversary, and Michael said organizers are already planning for Summer Jam 2026 to have “more of a festival feel” with local vendors that will take over most of the park.

Even as the event expands, the festival will continue “providing quality experiences for the community and for new audiences, keeping it free and accessible but also keeping artists taken care of,” said Michael.

