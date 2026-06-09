Bronx Pride 2026: A guide to LGBTQ+ events across the borough

With an estimated 59,000 LGBTQ+ residents in The Bronx alone, the borough represents a vibrant and authentic side of the LGBTQ+ community. While the borough’s queer scene may be less visible than other boroughs, The Bronx is home to many grassroots organizations and annual pride celebrations.

Pride traditions in the Bronx date as far back as the 1970s and 1980s, when members of the Bronx Lesbian and Gay Independent Democrats marched in the Bronx Day parade and Liberty Day March in Manhattan. This year, The Bronx continues that legacy with a new lineup of events for residents of all kinds.

Here’s a roundup of Bronx Pride events for 2026:

First Friday: FLOORWORK—BX PRIDE KICKOFF

The Bronx Museum of the Arts, founded in 1971 by community advocates to bring free, accessible art to the Bronx and its diverse communities, is hosting First Friday: Floorwork-BX Pride Kickoff on June 5 at its location on 1040 Grand Concourse from 7-11pm. Hosted by Recess, this free, 21 and over event will feature complimentary drinks, gender fluid dj Master Copy, after hours gallery access and more. Guests can grab tickets on Eventbrite or RSVP at Bronxmuseum.org. Space is limited.

Riverdale Pride 2026

The Bronx Pride celebration continues as Riverdale hosts its fifth annual Pride celebration on June 7 from 2-5PM at the Riverdale Neighborhood House located at 5521 Mosholu Avenue. On the afternoon’s agenda is drag queen performances, arts and crafts, The Doggy Parade and more. The event is open to all ages and attendees are required to email laura4bronx@gmail.com to RSVP.

Norwood Pride – Bronx Pride Week Kick Off Brunch + Pageant Show

Norwood Pride kicks off Bronx Pride Week on June 13 with its third annual Pride celebration starting off with a free brunch for all attendees and a pageant show. Hosted by the Mosholu Preservation Corp. and Destination Tomorrow, this 21 and over event will be held from 1-5pm at LNE Bar & Restaurant located at 390 East 204th Street. It will be an afternoon filled with drag performances, giveaways, music and more. Space is limited, ID is required for entry and guests are encouraged to register for one free ticket while supplies last.

Pride Ball on the Highbridge: Juneteenth Edition

The Highbridge Pride Ball has returned for a fourth year, this time with a Juneteenth iteration of its annual runway tradition. Co-sponsored by Destination Tomorrow, Council Members Carmen De La Rosa and Athea Stevens, the event will take place on June 17, bringing residents of The Bronx and Upper Manhattan together to celebrate Ballroom culture by transforming the Highbridge into the city’s longest runway for a day. This is a free event that Bronx residents may access by entering through Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd and West 170th Street.Doors open at 2PM, no RSVP required.

Bronx Borough President Pride Celebration

The Office of the Bronx Borough President will be hosting a Bronx Pride Celebration on June 18 from 6-9pm at the Banknote Building located on 1231 Lafayette Avenue. The theme, “They Taught Shame & We Chose Pride” celebrates resilience, presence and visibility of The Bronx’s diverse LGBTQIA+ community in a world that wants them to shrink. This is a free event for anyone 21+. Prior RSVP is required to attend.

NYPL Parkchester Pride Month Film Screening of Elijah

The Parkchester Library, located at 1985 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx, will be hosting a screening of the award-winning short film Elijah on June 18 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Elijah follows the story of a Bengali Taxi Driver juggling financial difficulties and discrimination, and navigating personal issues as his child struggles living as a transgender man in a transphobic immigrant culture. This is a free event with no advance RSVP required.

Da Bronx Pride Festival and March with the Public Advocate’s Office

June Jambalaya, the professional drag performer who competed on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is hosting Da Bronx Pride Festival on June 20 from 12PM to 6PM. At 11AM, guests are encouraged to meet at Lou Gehrig Plaza on 161 Street to march with the Office of the Public Advocate before the festivities, which will take place on Westchester Avenue between Brook Avenue and Bergen Avenue. Attendees can expect food, vendors and lots of pride, as well as live performances by featured artists such as Infinite Coles (@4everinfinite_), Joanne McDuffie – the lead vocalist of the 80’s R&B/pop female group The Mary Jane Girls – (@jojourbandiva) and Sa Fire (@safireofficialpage). This is a free event with advance RSVP required to reserve a spot.

Wave Hill’s Pride in the Garden

Wave Hill is celebrating Pride Month on garden grounds on June 22 with a day full of activities for all ages. Attendees can connect over their shared love of nature with a special Pride Birding walk from 9:30-11AM or walk through the rainbow passageway at the Family Art Project. The garden will be open late for an evening of dance battles and a lesson on Waacking, a style of dance originating in gay clubs in the 1970s. Destination Tomorrow, the Bronx’s LGBTQ+ center, will also be present to provide support and resources. Guests can enjoy these free activities with admission to the garden.

15th Annual Bronx Pride Festival and Health Fair at Crotona Park

The Queen of the Bronx, also known as Appolonia Cruz, is hosting this year’s 15th annual Bronx Pride Festival and Health Fair on July 18th from 11AM to 7PM at the Crotona Park Amphitheater. The event will feature live music by LDM Radio as well as community resources such as medical and mental health service providers, trans services, therapy and drug abuse providers and more. The event is free to attend with RSVP required.