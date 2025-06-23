Juneteenth flag raised in the Bronx to honor legacy of resilience and recommitment to justice

In a moving ceremony on Wednesday, June 18, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson led a Juneteenth Flag Raising at Lou Gehrig Plaza to honor the legacy of enslaved African Americans and their descendants, while calling for continued progress toward justice and equity.

Surrounded by community members, elected officials, and local advocates, Gibson raised the red, white and blue Juneteenth flag—a symbol of freedom, resilience, and renewal. The annual event served as both a celebration of emancipation and a solemn reminder of the enduring struggle for civil rights in America.

“Juneteenth is not just about history. It is about truth, healing, and progress,” Gibson said. “As we celebrate Juneteenth, we honor the strength and sacrifices of those that came before us and recommit ourselves to the ongoing fight for justice, equity, and opportunity. We must stand together as a community to uplift the next generation and ensure that every voice is heard, valued, and empowered.”

This year’s ceremony featured musical performances, spoken word, and remarks from local leaders on the importance of Juneteenth, which commemorates June 19, 1865—the day when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The event also included a special recognition of Robert Hall, Tenant Association President for the Gun Hill Houses, for his longstanding advocacy and service to his community. Gibson praised Hall’s leadership as emblematic of the Juneteenth spirit: a tireless pursuit of justice, dignity, and collective empowerment.

In a reflection of ongoing social challenges, the program also acknowledged Gun Violence Awareness Month. Representatives from the anti-violence organization Guns Down Life Up spoke about their work to prevent gun violence and create safer neighborhoods across the Bronx, echoing the day’s themes of healing and resilience.