BP Gibson, Bronx LGBTQIA+ Task Force host Bronx Pride celebration

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and the Bronx LGBTQIA+ Task Force, in partnership with the Bronx Tourism Council and the Bronx Economic Development Corporation, hosted their annual Bronx Pride Celebration on Thursday, June 12, at the Bronx Brewery, located at 856 E. 136th St.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Expression: My Identity is a Revolution.” Members, allies and advocates of the LGBTQIA+ community gathered for this celebratory event, which featured live performances and messages of empowerment.

Among those who performed at this year’s event were Robert Silk, Jose LaPaz-Rodriguez and Nicco Diaz. DJ Sammii Blendz also entertained attendees with a high-energy DJ set. The host for this year’s festivities was Devon Arnold.

Bronx residents in the LGBTQIA+ community were honored for their vibrancy, creativity and resilience. Additionally, the event also placed an emphasis on the importance of self-expression, which can be used as a powerful act of pride and visibility. Elected officials, community leaders and advocates provided remarks throughout the evening, championing LGBTQIA+ rights and representation.

During the evening, Gibson and the Bronx LGBTQIA+ Task Force highlighted community members who have made major contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community, both within the Bronx and beyond. Honorees included Bryan Ellicott-Cook, the director of government relations for the LGBTQ+ elder advocacy service Sage, dancer and choreographer Anthony Rodriguez, spoken word artist Karla Alvarez and actress, author and advocate Dominique Jackson.

“Here in the Bronx, we don’t just show up in June for our LGBTQIA+ brothers, sisters and siblings — we show up every day, in every corner of this borough, for equity, justice and love,” Gibson said. “This year’s Pride event was more than a celebration; it was also a powerful reminder that our identities are valid and that we will never let them be erased. I want to once again congratulate this year’s honorees, who not only represent the best of our borough but are also blazing a trail for the next generation of leaders to follow. Happy Pride!”

The Bronx Pride celebration comes shortly after the annual Pride Flag raising ceremony earlier in June at Bronx Borough Hall, located at 851 Grand Concourse. The Bronx Pride March will also take place at Bronx Borough Hall on Saturday, June 21, at 11 a.m.