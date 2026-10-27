45th Precinct offers safe exchange zone for Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist deals

Buying something on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist can be convenient, but the thought of meeting a stranger to exchange money and merchandise can leave both sides feeling uneasy.

At the 45th Precinct, residents have a designated place to complete those transactions with an added layer of security.

The station house, located at 2877 Barkley Ave., has an ecommerce exchange area with a camera facing the meeting spot near Revere and Barkley avenues to provide surveillance for these exchanges.

No appointment is required. Residents can also request assistance from an officer or make their transaction inside the precinct if that makes them more comfortable. An officer is not guaranteed to supervise every sale.

Damien Howard, who was arranging to sell his vehicle through Facebook Marketplace, welcomed the option.

“The Marketplace Exchange Safety Zone provides a safe, secure, and convenient place for people to complete their transactions with peace of mind,” Howard said. “With police presence in the immediate area, residents can buy and sell confidently knowing they have a designated location that prioritizes their safety and helps ensure a smooth, seamless exchange.”

According to the NYPD, exchange zones are available at every precinct citywide, along with housing police service areas and transit districts. Signs identify the designated locations.

A local resident told the Bronx Times that even he felt meeting at the local precinct was the smarter choice when purchasing sunglasses through Facebook Marketplace. After seeing news reports about crimes involving online meetups, he wanted the added security. He described the transaction as seamless.

The NYPD advises against meeting at homes, isolated locations or poorly lit areas, warning that online sales have led to robbery, assault and fraudulent payment schemes.

Scammers online may impersonate services such as PayPal, Cash App or Zelle, sending fake payment emails or screenshots to convince sellers to release merchandise before checking their accounts. Others claim they accidentally paid twice and request a refund for money never received.

Fake check schemes involve paying more than the asking price and requesting the difference back before the bank discovers the fraud. Residents should verify payments directly through their accounts rather than relying on messages.

Meanwhile, NYPD figures through Oct. 11 show complaints across the 45th Precinct’s seven major crime categories fell about 22% compared with the same period last year, including a 36% decline in robberies.

The exchange zone provides another precaution, but meeting at a precinct does not guarantee that merchandise or payment is legitimate. Residents should still inspect items carefully and verify payments before completing a transaction.