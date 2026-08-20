White Plains Road could see more housing. Residents are weighing in on what comes next

Residents are helping shape the future of White Plains Road as the city considers zoning changes that could bring more housing to the north Bronx.

The Department of City Planning is working with residents and community stakeholders to develop a neighborhood plan for the corridor under the 2 and 5 train lines, stretching from 241st Street in Wakefield to Adee Avenue in Allerton.

The plan comes as the city looks at how to add housing to an area that is currently largely zoned for low-density development, with much of the surrounding neighborhood made up of one- and two-family homes. Under the current zoning, new development is not required to include affordable housing.

But before the city puts forward a proposal, residents are being asked what they want to see along the corridor — and what they want to make sure doesn’t get lost as the neighborhood grows.

At a recent workshop co-hosted by Councilmembers Kevin Riley and Eric Dinowitz, city representatives asked residents what they would like to see in the neighborhood. Residents called for better lighting, infrastructure to protect against flooding, trade schools, “real” affordable homes, among other investments.

“If there were good-paying office jobs or jobs that are stable in the neighborhood, people could support the local economy. They could spend more time with their family,” said resident Luke Szabados in the workshop.