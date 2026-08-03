Nefer Bookcafé in Wakefield offers Bronx residents a much-needed third space

Tucked in the northeast Bronx right off the Wakefield station, Nefer Bookcafé, located at 694 East 241st Street, is redefining what a community sanctuary looks like. Nefer has proved to be more than a place to browse books or grab a quick cup of coffee; the cafe offers a gathering space where history, literature, and conversation intertwine, inviting visitors to slow down and connect.

For founder and owner Lonna Dawson, the vision has always expanded beyond selling books and simple coffee to a multicultural community home away from home.

​”We believe book stores should be places where people don’t just buy books—they leave more curious, more connected and more themselves than when they walked in,” Dawson told the Bronx Times.

Nefer’s philosophy is integrated into everyday life. On any given day, customers might discover a book that reflects a piece of themselves, strike up a conversation with strangers, or watch the younger crowd of children see themselves reflected in stories that celebrate their identities.

According to Dawson, those moments are exactly what the space was designed to foster.

“It looks like someone discovering a book that helps them name something they’ve been feeling, strangers becoming friends over coffee and conversation, a child seeing themselves reflected in a story, or a customer lingering because they finally found a place that doesn’t rush them,” she said.

Dawson believes the atmosphere comes from the bookstore’s foundation of curiosity, wonder, and genuine care for people.

“We care about the messages people receive every day about who matters, what matters, and what’s worthy of their attention,” she said. “When someone tells us they feel safe enough to be themselves, to ask questions, to think deeply, or simply to rest, it is the absolute best part of what we do.”

This safety aspect goes back to Dawson’s seventh-grade years with her teacher, Ms. Nefer, hence the name of the beloved cafe.

As independent bookstores across the country continue to evolve, she sees places like Nefer serving another essential purpose: becoming a “third space”—a place outside of home and work where people can gather and build meaningful connections.

For Dawson, that sense of belonging ​is exactly what makes these community spaces so important in an increasingly hyperconnected world.

“Those everyday moments of connection reduce isolation, strengthen community, and remind us that we belong,” Dawson said.

Much of this community-focused atmosphere derives from a wide range of their bestselling books.

“Specifically, a wide range of genres, but our customers are really students of history and healing,” Dawson said. “The biggest seller is nonfiction—books that help people better understand the world, themselves, and one another.”

“The New Saints” by Lama Rod Owens, for example, is always on their shelves. It opens with a word readers would never expect from a spiritual leader, and from there, Rod gives language to what so many people are feeling but can’t name.

Another best-selling book, “A Black Girl and Her Braids” by Jaylene Clark Owens, is a pure affirmation. Owens visited Nefer to read from the book, see children connect, and make an unforgettable connection.

“It reminds me of the book about cornrows I loved as a child,” Dawson said. “Her rhythm, humor, and celebration of the ways Black girls and women wear their hair make it a joyful read.”

“Listen Like You Mean It” by Ximena Vengoechea was recommended by a regular customer.

“It’s a good introduction to deep, empathetic listening—a skill that can transform relationships and communities,” Dawson said. “At Nefer, we believe better conversations can help build a better inner and outer world, and this book is a great place to begin.”

Looking ahead, in five years, Dawson hopes Nefer is known as one of the cultural anchors of the Bronx –a place people trust to preserve stories, spark new ideas and bring neighbors together.

Dawson hopes to help shape a borough where wonder is a part of everyday life, and where people leave believing more deeply in themselves, each other and what’s possible for the Bronx.