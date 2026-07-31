Construction completed on mixed-use building with 82 apartments in West Farms

Construction recently finished for an 8-story mixed-use building with 82 rental units at 872 Bronx Park S. in West Farms.

The building. located at the corner of Bronx Park South and Mohegan Avenue, is fully enclosed in its facade, which consists of red brick with white and gray masonry trim surrounding a grid of recessed square windows with black frames. A rounded black metal canopy hangs over the ground floor and the northwest corner of the building has a curve. The roof of the structure is flat.

A housing lottery was run earlier this year for 53 of the 82 units in the building. This included 17 for those earning 50% of the area median income, 23 for those earning 60% of the area median income and 13 for those earning 80% of the area median income.

The rental units refrigerators and electric stoves. While hot water and heat are included in the cost of rent, tenants are responsible for electricity, including the electric stove. Service animals are the only pets allowed in the building.

Notable building amenities include a card-operated laundry room, a lobby with free common-area WiFi, an on-site resident manager, security cameras, an elevator, an accessible entrance, bike storage lockers and a community room. Additionally, the Bronx Zoo and New York Botanical Garden are both steps away from the property.

In addition to the Bronx Zoo and New York Botanical Garden, the property is also within close proximity to other outdoor areas, such as Crotona Park, Walter Gladwin Park, Vidalia Park, the Prospect Playground, the Admiral Farragut Playground, the Belmont Playground and the Quarry Ballfields.

There are also multiple schools found near 872 Bronx Park S., including P.S. 57 The Crescent School, William W. Niles Junior High School 118, the School of Science and Applied Learning and Wings Academy High School.

The Bronx Park East, East 180th Street, Pelham Parkway and West Farms Square-East Tremont Avenue subway stations, which all provide service for the 2 and 5 trains, can be found close to the property. Additionally, there are bus stops in the area for the Bx9, Bx17, Bx19, Bx21, Bx36, Bx40 and Bx42 lines.

The structure was designed by Aufgang Architects and developed by the DP Group and Sycamore Birch Management LLC.