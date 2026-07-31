Construction finished on 182-unit affordable housing building in Westchester Square

Construction has now finished on a 7-story affordable housing building with 182 rental units at 1340 Blondell Ave. in Westchester Square.

The building is 75 feet tall and covers 216,941 square feet, including 199,854 square feet of residential space, 15,304 square feet of commercial space and 1,783 square feet of community facility space. The rental units have an average unit scope of 851 square feet. Additional features of the property include ground-floor retail, a rear yard 30 feet in length and a parking garage with 225 spaces.

The 182 rental units consist of 46 studios, 81 one-bedroom units, 33 two-bedroom units and 22 three-bedroom units. A notable amenity for residents is a rear outdoor recreation space. The property is also within close proximity to multiple outlets of mass transportation, including the Westchester Square-East Tremont Avenue and Middletown Road subway stations, which both provide service for the 6 train, and bus stops for the Bx4, Bx4A, Bx8, Bx21, Bx24, Bx31, Bx40 and Bx42 lines. Other notable nearby features include Westchester Square Library, Owen F. Dolen Park, P721X The Stephen D. McSweeney School, X293 Renaissance High School for Musical Theater and the Arts, Herbert H. Lehman High School, Westchester Square Academy, X349 Bronx River High School and Haven Charter High School.

A facade of red and dark gray brick fully encloses the building. This facade surrounds a grid of recessed Packed Terminal Air Conditioner (PTAC) windows. The final story has three setbacks, which make space for terraces. Both of the building’s two entrances have black metal canopies hanging over them. The structure’s rear elevation, found along Fink Avenue, is clad in red and gray precast concrete panels with horizontal scoring between the levels.

Aufgang Architects designed the building, while Exact Capital Group. under the Blondell Equities LLC, developed it.

Prior to the construction of this affordable housing building, 1340 Blondell Ave. was previously occupied by multiple low-rise structures.