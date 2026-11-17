In recognition of Diabetes Awareness Month, Healthfirst and the St. Barnabas Hospital (SBH) Health System held a community workshop on diabetes prevention and management on Friday, Nov. 6, at SBH Health and Wellness Center, located at 4507 Third Ave. in the Belmont neighborhood.

The community workshop featured SBH providers leading discussions on diabetes screenings and medication management, as well as Healthfirst educators leading breakout sessions on tips for making more nutritious food choices.

According to the 2022 NYC Community Health Survey , around one in ten adults in New York City have diabetes. The rate is highest in the Bronx, at 15%. Additionally, Bronx adults were found in the study to have the highest levels of A1c, which signifies unmanaged diabetes.

“Diabetes is one of the most important public health issues facing New Yorkers. At Healthfirst, we are focused on connecting our members with quality care and practical resources to help prevent and manage diabetes,” Healthfirst Strategic Health Initiatives Director Dr. Paul Amajor said.

“Events like the Diabetes Awareness Month Workshop with SBH Health System bring together clinical expertise and health education to give New Yorkers information and tools they can use in their everyday lives to support their health and well-being.”

Healthfirst regularly puts together interactive workshops like this to support community members and engage them in expert-led forums, healthy living activities and access to preventive screenings.

Highlights from the event included an enlightening presentation by SBH Health System Division of Endocrinology Director Dr. Alen Sajan, an interactive activity led by Healthfirst called “Show Me the Sugar,” which revealed the amounts of added sugar in common beverages, a healthy cooking demonstration from the SBH Health System Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen, an informational session from SBH Health System Pharmacist Valery Chu on medication management and fitness sessions for people of all ages.

“Managing diabetes takes more than medication and regular doctor visits. Healthy eating, physical activity and education are just as important in helping people manage their diabetes and prevent complications,” Dr. Sajn said.

“At the SBH Health and Wellness Center, we bring medical care together with access to healthy food, nutrition education and exercise programs to help patients make lasting changes in their health. We’re grateful for our collaboration with Healthfirst and the opportunity to work together to help our Bronx community live healthier lives.”