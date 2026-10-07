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Photos | BP Gibson hosts ‘Empowerability’ job fair

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber
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empowerability
The Empowerability job fair featured numerous tables offering employment opportunities, including for those with disabilities.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson partnered with the New York State Department of Labor to host the “Empowerability” job fair on Friday, Oct. 2, in the Rotunda of Bronx Borough Hall, located at 851 Grand Concourse.

The job fair was intended to help Bronx residents, including those with disabilities, find employment opportunities, including remote positions.

The Empowerability job fair was held by Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, in partnership with the New York State Department of Labor. Photo by Jewel Webber

Numerous tables representing local businesses were set up, offering career opportunities and connections, as well as community resources.

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Volunteers of America – Greater New York, which works to develop innovative housing, health and wealth-building services for families and individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness, was among the organizations present at the Empowerability job fair. Photo by Jewel Webber

There were workers on hand to provide assistance to those with disabilities. This included those fluent in sign language, who were able to help attendees with hearing impairments.

Photo by Jewel Webber

Some of the tables on hand included those for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Bronx Independent Living Services, the U.S. Navy and Volunteers of America – Greater New York.

The table for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Photo by Jewel Webber
The table for Bronx Independent Living Services. Photo by Jewel Webber
The U.S. Navy’s table. Photo by Jewel Webber

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