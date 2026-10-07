Photos | BP Gibson hosts ‘Empowerability’ job fair

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson partnered with the New York State Department of Labor to host the “Empowerability” job fair on Friday, Oct. 2, in the Rotunda of Bronx Borough Hall, located at 851 Grand Concourse.

The job fair was intended to help Bronx residents, including those with disabilities, find employment opportunities, including remote positions.

Numerous tables representing local businesses were set up, offering career opportunities and connections, as well as community resources.

There were workers on hand to provide assistance to those with disabilities. This included those fluent in sign language, who were able to help attendees with hearing impairments.

Some of the tables on hand included those for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Bronx Independent Living Services, the U.S. Navy and Volunteers of America – Greater New York.