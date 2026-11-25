With Thanksgiving around the corner, Bronx residents are bracing for high grocery bills as they prepare to fill their tables.

Rising grocery costs have become the norm for families across the country, but in the Bronx, where food insecurity remains a concern, some shoppers are still experiencing sticker shock at the checkout counter.

For shoppers across the borough, the cost of putting together a Thanksgiving meal has become another financial strain as grocery prices continue to stretch household budgets thin.

Outside the ShopRite in the Bartow Shopping Center in Baychester, shoppers flocked in and out of the store Monday evening as they made their last-minute purchases ahead of the holiday, some with lighter shopping carts.

“This year, the meat is more just more expensive,” said Lamont Williams, a Bronx resident who spent $150 on his Thanksgiving meal for six people this year.

“Ever since COVID, everything has been up. COVID [prices] were low, and like two months after COVID was over, everything just got high,” Williams said.

The cost of Thanksgiving has added up even more for some families. Clason Point resident Maria Baez is hosting 14 people this year and estimates that her Thanksgiving bill is about 25% higher than it was last year.

Baez said she shops for groceries every week, so she was already aware that prices had been rising and anticipated the higher bill this year.

But for Bronx residents who cannot afford the rising cost of groceries, food pantries have become an important resource for filling the gaps, particularly as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) changes have tightened eligibility for food stamps.

Food insecurity in the Bronx is rampant, reaching 43% in the 15th congressional district, which covers a large swath of the borough.

Nancy Surita, a retired Bronx resident, visits food pantries throughout the month, picking up everything from milk and cereal to rice, beans, fruits, vegetables and meat. She said the pantries help her stretch her budget, but she still sets aside money for items she cannot get through them.

Surita said her monthly SNAP benefit recently increased from about $298 to $306, but she remains cautious about how she spends it.

“I divide my budget,” Surita said, explaining that she tries to spend about $80 or less each week until her SNAP benefits are replenished.

This Thanksgiving, she said she is relying on a turkey from one of the pantries and plans to make a stew with potatoes, carrots, sofrito, oregano and sazón. But she is already thinking about how she will make her food last after the holiday.

“I save my food now because in the beginning I give a lot of food to the people when they need help,” Surita said.

“The regular supermarkets where they go are expensive,” said Jenny Coraisaca, director of nutrition at New York Common Pantry. “And so they are relying a lot [on] different other resources, like our pantry, like our program, to get the food that they need.”

She said the organization has seen an increase in demand for food this year. During Thanksgiving distributions last week, the pantry distributed more turkeys and food than it did during the same period last year.

Coraisaca said New York Common Pantry lost major funding, forcing it to scale back some of its programs. The cuts led the pantry to pause Farm Share, a program that provided participants with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Before it was paused, Farm Share served about 400 participants across three locations, including two in the Bronx.

The pantry has continued offering nutrition education, but with fewer resources and staff to meet the needs of residents.

The funding cuts have also meant less opportunities for participants to access subsidized food. Coraisaca said participants previously could purchase a bag containing roughly 10 to 12 items for $5, compared with about $30 at a supermarket.

“There are concerns. We see the need, but we’re also working together, the different organizations, to keep this going for our participants,” she said.

Throgs Neck resident John said he is grateful that he is in a position to spend without worrying about the bills, spending over $300 on his Thanksgiving meal for four people, after growing up using SNAP to put food on the table.

“I know how it is not to have and depend on food stamps,” John said. “Everyone is in a different position.”