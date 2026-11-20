A Bronx real estate broker convicted in a deed theft scheme was arrested again after allegedly lying about her criminal history and pending charges on an application to renew her real estate license.

Marcia Campbell, a real estate broker at Extreme Realty in Edenwald, was arrested after allegedly claiming that she had no criminal history or pending charges against her when applying to renew her real estate license.

Campbell pled guilty to two felonies for her role in a deed theft scheme involving three homes in Westchester and more than $2 million in fraudulently obtained loans.

The Attorney General’s Office and the Bronx District Attorney’s Office had also brought several other charges against Campbell for her alleged involvement in another deed theft scheme in the Bronx and several real estate scams that stole over $250,000 from her clients.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Campbell’s allegedly false renewal application was flagged by the New York State Department of State, which led to the suspension of her real estate license.

“Marcia Campbell abused her role as a licensed real estate broker to steal New Yorkers’ homes and savings, then tried to hide her crimes to maintain her license,” said Attorney General Letitia James.

“New Yorkers should be able to trust the professionals who guide them through major life decisions, and my office will not hesitate to take action against anyone who puts that trust at risk.”

An investigation by the Attorney General’s office found that Campbell, her husband Fred Campbell, and their associate Frank Palmer stole the childhood home of a Bronx woman who approached her for help with transferring ownership of the property on 4161 Bronxwood Ave to the victim’s sister in 2019. Campbell allegedly transferred the home to their shell company, 99 Patmor Ave Inc., and took out a mortgage of $493,500 on the home.

A joint investigation by the Attorney General’s Office and the Bronx District Attorney’s Office found that Campbell had also scammed clients, including first-time homebuyers, immigrants, and friends, by charging them fees for bogus sales.

Campbell’s trial on the deed theft charges is scheduled to begin in February 2027. Her real estate scam cases do not yet have a trial date. If convicted of the charges stemming from the allegedly false license renewal filing, Campbell could face up to four years in prison.

Deed theft on the rise

Deed theft occurs when someone takes the title to a home without the homeowner’s knowledge or approval. The scam can involve forged documents or tricking homeowners into unknowingly signing away their property.

A recent analysis by the NYU Furman Center found that the Bronx and Queens have the most family homes at high risk of unclear title issues, which makes homeowners particularly vulnerable to predatory scams.

The Attorney General’s office recorded 517 deed theft complaints in 2025 alone, triple the 2023 rate.

In 2024, James co-authored legislation that was co-sponsored by State Senator Zellnor Myrie and Assemblymember Landon Dais, establishing deed theft as a crime, extending the statute of limitations and granting the Attorney General and district attorneys offices’ to prosecute deed theft cases. The city also established the Office of Deed Theft Prevention to address the cases.

The Attorney General’s office said that the legislation allowed them to block the foreclosure proceedings of one of Campbell victim’s homes, after Campbell defaulted on a fraudulent loan.

“This indictment shows that deed theft will not go unanswered. Brokers should be helping families find homes, not stealing their money or the deeds,” Dais said in a statement to the Bronx Times. “That’s why I passed legislation criminalizing deed theft: to protect homeowners, preserve generational wealth, and ensure that families can keep the homes they worked so hard to own.”

“The actions of these bad actors also undermine the work of legitimate, licensed real estate professionals who serve their communities.”