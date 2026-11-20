Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City launched an affordable housing lottery for 11 units at 3862 Sedgwick Ave. in Kingsbridge Heights.

This upcoming 7-story mixed-use building will have 49 total housing units, with 38 at market rate. All 11 units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $101,760.

Five of the apartments in the housing lottery are one-bedroom units. The monthly rent is $1,658. Up to three people can live in one of these units, as long as they combine to earn between $62,469 and $91,620 a year.

The other six apartments in the housing lottery are two-bedroom units, which can each fit as many as five people. Rent is $1,967 a month. The annual household income must range from $74,983 to $109,920.

Each apartment at 3862 Sedgwick Ave. will have air conditioning, a patio or balcony, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Pets are normally not allowed, but exceptions can be made for service animals. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove and heat. However, hot water is included in the rent. Smoking is prohibited in the building.

Amenities available at the building for residents include a shared card-operated laundry room, a gym, a lounge, a bike storage room, a party room, an outdoor terrace, green space, gated access, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Use of the gym and lounge is $75 each. Bike storage is $20 per bike. The laundry machines cost $2.25 per load. The area around the property also has a pedestrian-friendly walk score, with jogging/walking/biking paths or access to one nearby.

Multiple outlets of mass transportation are conveniently located near the property, including the 238th Street subway station, which provides service for the 1 train, and bus stops for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx3, Bx9, Bx10 and BxM3 lines.

Among the schools in the area are P.S./M.S. 95 The Sheila Mencher Van Cortlandt School and the Ampark Neighborhood School. Additionally, the property is within close proximity to the Van Cortlandt Library, Van Cortlandt Park, the Fort Independence Playground and the Bailey Playground.

Atlant Pashko Architect designed the building, which is being developed by Innovative Development and Construction.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 3862 Sedgwick Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 9. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 3862 Sedgwick Avenue Apartment, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.