Housing lottery in progress for 11 units in Pelham Parkway, rent starts at $1,548

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An affordable housing lottery is now running for 11 units at 2184 Muliner Ave. in the Pelham Parkway neighborhood.

The 6-story residential building has 28 total housing units, with 17 at market rate. All 11 units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $101,760.

Five of the apartments set aside in the housing lottery are one-bedroom units. These units cost $1,548 a month in rent. Up to three people are allowed to reside in one of these units, as long as they combine to earn between $62,675 and $91,620 a year.

The other six apartments in the housing lottery are two-bedroom units. Rent is $1,764 a month. As many as five people can occupy one of these units. The annual household income must range from $75,360 to $109,920.

Each unit at 2184 Muliner Ave. has hardwood floors and high-end kitchen appliances. Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals. Tenants will be responsible for the electricity, including the stove, heat and hot water.

Other amenities available to residents include bike storage lockers, outdoor areas, security cameras and an accessible entrance. Smoking is not allowed inside the building.

Multiple schools are found within close proximity to the property, including P.S./M.S. 105 Senator Abraham Bernstein, the New York Institute for Special Education, Christopher Columbus High School and St. Catharine Academy.

There are also various mass transportation options available near 2184 Muliner Ave. This includes the Morris Park subway station, which provides service for the 5 train, the Pelham Parkway subway station, which provides service for the 2 and 5 trains, and bus stops for the Bx8, Bx12, Bx12-SBS, Bx30 and Bx39 lines.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 2184 Muliner Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 2. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2184 Muliner Avenue Apartments, c/o Taxace NY LLC, 139 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11206.