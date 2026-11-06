Housing lottery in progress for 13 units in Tremont, rent starts at $2,040

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New York City now has an affordable housing lottery running for 13 total units at 4212 Park Ave. in Tremont.

The 8-story residential building, designed by Nikolai Katz Architect, has 64 total units, with 51 at market rate. All 13 units set aside in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $135,680.

Two of the units in the housing lottery are studios. The monthly rent is $2,040. No more than two people can occupy one of these units. The annual household income must range from $75,189 to $108,560.

There are six one-bedroom units among those available in the housing lottery. These units cost $2,173 a month in rent. Up to three people are allowed per unit, as long as they combine to earn between $81,909 and $122,160 a year.

Another three apartments are two-bedroom units. Rent is $2,583 a month. As many as five people are allowed in one of these units. The annual household income must range from $97,406 to $146,560.

The last two apartments are three-bedroom units, which can house up to seven people each. Rent costs $2,962 a month. Residents of one of these units must combine to earn between $112,698 and $168,320 a year.

Each apartment in this residential building has a patio or balcony, split-unit heating and cooling, high-end kitchen appliances, cable or satellite TV and intercommunication devices. One pet is allowed per unit, as long as it weighs no more than 30 pounds. Service animals are also allowed, regardless of weight. There may be a $250 pet security deposit required. While hot water is included in the rent, tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove and heat.

Additional amenities for residents include a shared card-operated laundry room, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Smoking is not allowed inside the building.

The Tremont train station, which provides service for the Harlem line, is located within a block of the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Bx15, Bx36, Bx40, Bx41, Bx41-SBS and Bx42 lines. Other notable nearby features include the Tremont Library, Richman (Echo) Park, Walter Gladwin Park, P.S. 28 Mount Hope, P.S. 58X Community School, Zeta Bronx Tremont Park Upper Elementary School, Zeta Bronx Tremont Park Middle School, Providing Urban Learners Success in Education High School and the Eagle Academy for Young Men.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 4212 Park Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Nov. 26. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 4212 Park Avenue Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.