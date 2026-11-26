Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 122 units at The Landing, located at 315 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven.

The 14-story residential building will have 240 total housing units, with 118 at market rate. Of the 122 apartments set aside for the housing lottery, 64 are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $135,680, while the other 58 are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $220,480.

Two of the units available at 80% of the area median income are studios, which can house no more than two people. The monthly rent is $2,047. Residents of one of these units must combine to earn between $75,943 and $108,560 a year.

Another 26 apartments at 80% of the area median income are one-bedroom units. Rent is $2,184 a month. Up to three people can occupy one of these units, as long as they combine for an annual income ranging from $81,463 to $122,160.

The last 36 apartments at 80% of the area median income are two-bedroom units. There is a $2,600 monthly rent. As many as five people can live in one of these units. The annual household income must total $97,989 to $146,560.

Three studios are available at 130% of the area median income. The rent is $2,872 a month, while the required annual household income is $104,229 to $176,410.

There are 29 one-bedroom units available at 130% of the area median income for $2,998 a month in rent. Those living in one of these units must combine to earn between $109,372 and $198,510 a year.

The final 26 apartments at 130% of the area median income are two-bedroom units. The monthly rent is $3,243 and the annual household income must range from $120,035 to $238,160.

Residents at The Landing are allowed to have pets that weigh no more than 40 pounds each. There are breed restrictions. Exceptions can be made for service animals over 40 pounds. No refundable pet deposit is required. Smoking is prohibited inside The Landing. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the heat, air conditioning and stove. However, hot water will be included in the rent.

Amenities for residents will include a shared laundry room, a recreation room, a co-working space, bike storage lockers, security cameras, a security guard, a concierge, elevators and an accessible entrance.

Another notable amenity for residents of The Landing is its close proximity to mass transportation, including the 138th Street-Grand Concourse subway station, which provides service for the 4 and 5 trains, the 149th Street-Grand Concourse subway station, which provides service for the 4 train, the 149th Street-Hostos subway station, which provides service for the 2 and 5 trains, and bus stops for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx19, Bx21, Bx32 and Bx33 lines. Among the other notable nearby areas are the Evelina Antonetty Playground, Success Academy Charter School – Bronx 1 Elementary, Family Life Academy Charter School III, the Community School for Social Justice and Hostos Community College.

The Landing was designed by Fischer Makooi Architects for the Beitel Group.

Those who intend to apply for housing at The Landing at 315 Grand Concourse must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 17. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to The Landing Mott Haven, c/o 5 Star Affordable Inc., 139 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11206.