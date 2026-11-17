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New York City has a housing lottery running for 19 units at 623 E. 178th St. in the Tremont neighborhood.

The building, which will be 12 stories tall when completed, will have 99 total housing units, with 80 at market rate. All 19 units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $135,680.

One of the apartments in the housing lottery is a one-bedroom unit. It costs $2,283 a month in rent. Up to three people can live in this unit, as long as they combine to earn between $92,400 and $122,160 a year.

The other 18 apartments in the housing lottery are two-bedroom units. The monthly rent is $2,713. As many as five people can occupy one of these units. The annual household income must range from $113,555 to $146,560.

Amenities for residents include a shared laundry room, assigned parking spaces, bicycle storage lockers, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Additional fees may apply for the assigned parking spaces. While tenants will be responsible for the electricity, including the heat and stove, hot water is included in the rent. Smoking is prohibited inside the building.

Residents will also have access to multiple nearby outdoor areas including Walter Gladwin Park, Crotona Park, the Quarry Ballfields, the Belmont Playground, the Prospect Playground, the Admiral Farragut Playground and the Fairmount Playground. The Tremont Library is also close to the property.

Mass transportation options within close proximity to the property include the Tremont train station, which provides service for the Harlem line, and bus stops for the Bx15, Bx17, Bx36, Bx40 and Bx42 lines.

Several schools can also be found in the area. Among them are C.S. 44 David C. Farragut, P.S. 57 Crescent School, C.S. 211 The Bilingual School, P.S. 595 The Colibri Community School, Zeta Bronx Tremont Park Lower Elementary School, Zeta Bronx Tremont Park Upper Elementary School and Zeta Bronx Tremont Park Middle School, J.H.S. 118 William W. Niles School, M.S. 129 The Academy for Independent Learning and Leadership, KIPP Freedom Middle School, Providing Urban Learners Success in Education High School and the Eagle Academy for Young Men.

Nikolai Katz Architect designed the residential building being built at 623 E. 178th St. The developer is Yonah Grunhut of Grun Group LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 623 E. 178th St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 7. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 139 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205.