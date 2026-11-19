Haven Charter School broke ground on a new gymnasium that will serve as a shared space for youth sports, fitness, and community events, serving more than 500 students annually.

The Haven Hub will feature a centrally located gymnasium to host basketball tournaments, dance performances, health workshops and community events. The multipurpose space will promote healthy lifestyles with year-round programming.

The Haven Hub will serve up to 2,000 Bronx residents per year through their gym hours, fitness classes and community programming.

Currently, students use a nearby facility at the nearby St. Francis Xavier campus, where the school’s nonprofit partner, East Side House Settlement, is developing another school and community center. The new gym will be attached to the school, an improvement from the eight to 10 minute walk from the current facility.

According to Haven Charter School staff, the gymnasium was long overdue. Walking to the St. Francis Xavier facility during rain or snow, was a challenge for students and staff.

“We have over 160 students in the building, and we need our own gym space. We have a volleyball team. We also are about to introduce some more sports for the kids to play, [such as] basketball and so we needed our own gymnasium. Kids were asking for it. Staff were asking for it,” said East Side House Settlement Executive Director Daniel Diaz.

Haven Charter School 10th grader Crystal celebrated the groundbreaking, describing how students’ commute to the gym cuts into their physical education period. As a volleyball player, she looks forward to practicing in a gym that is their own.

“We want our young people, when this gym is open, to be able to run through without their shoes on if they want, feel like they’re at home, express themselves, but then also be able to open it up to the community and have members of the community come in and take on some health classes with us,” Diaz said.

Haven Charter School opened in August 2025 at their Morris Park location. The school specializes in training students for health careers, integrating career and technical education (CTE) courses into the curriculum. Students can earn certifications in nursing, phlebotomy, EKG and patient care.

“This gym is more than a building; it’s a promise that we made to our kids and to our community, and we’re keeping that promise. The opportunities that it’s going to create are just worth celebrating today,” said Haven Charter School Executive Director Natalie Lozada.

According to East Side House Settlement, 400 students are prepared to graduate with their diploma and healthcare certifications each year.