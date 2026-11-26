Nearly 5,000 new mothers, parents, and families from across the Bronx signed up to attend Brilla Public Charter Schools’ Baby Expo on Oct. 6, where giveaways and resources were offered to support new parents.

The Brilla Schools Horizon Family Resource Center hosted a Baby Expo connecting parents with maternal health providers, prenatal care, child care services and provided free baby essentials including diapers, wipes, postpartum kits, toys and newborn bundles.

The Bronx has the highest maternal mortality rate across the five boroughs and under 60% of pregnant women receive prenatal care in their first trimester, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

“We are making sure that our families have the opportunity to connect to the things that help them learn how to be parents,” said Maria Valencia, Chief Program Officer for The Brilla Public Charter School.

Community partners on-site included, The HopeLine, Giving Friends, Hero Dads, Montefiore Nurse-Family Partnership, Bronx Healthy Start, Primerica Financial Services, Engage Bronx, and the Day Care Council of New York.

“Being a parent is really one of the most fulfilling parts of our lives, but also it’s really hard,” Valencia said. “And so we know that when we have each other, when we have a village, it makes it a lot easier and a lot better. So Bri is seeking to bring that right village to our families.”

Maria Mojica has her third baby on the way. For the past four years she’s been attending Baby Expos to fill the gaps in resources at home. She says attending a Baby Expo in the past helped her to save on diapers for a whole year.

“Being a mom right now is really hard and they make it easier for us to care because they give us a lot of things,” Mojica saID. “Even if it doesn’t fit the baby now, it fits the baby afterwards, so it’s really helpful.”

Parents swarmed the front of the gymnasium for baby essential kits that ran out in the first half hour of opening its doors. A few mothers say they walked out without a bundle kit, but were grateful that they were connected to the resources provided for them.

While the majority of parents were mothers, a few fathers showed up for baby essentials and resources.

“I’m glad to see the active dads out here,” said Terrance Carter, who is expecting his first child in May of next year. He says he’s here on behalf of himself and his fiance who’s working. “Nowadays I see a lot of kids and their dads aren’t as active in their kids’ life, and that does play a role.”

“I’m here to enjoy the environment and get a couple items for the baby,” he said.