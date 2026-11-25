The first stage of a multi-colored mural, “The Growing Tree” was painted in St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf’s cafeteria honoring the school’s long-standing identity, history, and connection through American Sign Language.

The mural features illustrated hands signing the ASL letters “S-J-S-D” on the top line in the school colors of purple and gold and “Established 1869” on the second line.

The design was created through a collaboration between the school’s middle school students and art teacher Kelsey Amann, the granddaughter of a SJSD graduate, who sketched and painted the mural’s outline. The students brought the project to life by filling in the design’s salute to the school’s multi ethnicity.

Representing language and inclusion, the art piece serves as a daily reminder of the pride and unity shared throughout school.

Mark Patrick the school’s superintendent, believes the wall art will be a symbol of the school’s true, personal and impactful effect on the deaf community.

“SJSD is so proud of our continued growth and we hope this mural will inspire students, families, staff, and the community for years to come,” Patrick said.

The mural was started at the beginning of the 2025-26 school year. Amann, an artist who originally hailed from California, had recently ended her tenure at the school after a two-year stint, but returned this past September to complete the first stage of the project. The next stage of the ‘tree’ will feature ‘leaves’ created by the handprints of each incoming student.

Art is a valuable part of the school’s curriculum, according to Patrick The Metropolitan Museum of Art provides a specialized

art program to the school through a New York State legislative grant. Twice a week, the museum sends instructors to organize theme-inspired art classes. The students also take educational field trips to the Met.

Arts projects coordinators Diane Woods and Rose Aversano, under the guidance of art teacher Virginia McNamara, oversee the program.

The school located at 1000 Hutchinson River Parkway, has a rich history. It was founded by the Society of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary and was originally named Saint Joseph’s Institute for the Improved Instruction of Deaf Mutes at its first location in Fordham. The school purchased the Throggs Neck campus in 1876 to establish a boy’s school.

The school retains a treasure trove of historical paraphernalia from its earliest time to the present. This year the school launched its first-ever free American Sign Language classes for the community. Participants pay only for the course textbook while receiving nine weeks of instruction from experienced ASL educators.

The course is offered during the fall, winter and spring semesters and is open to adults, teens, parents, service providers and individuals who are late-deafened or hard of hearing. The program introduces the participants to deaf culture, basic conversation skills, fingerspelling, and everyday signs in a welcoming and supportive environment.