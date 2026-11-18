If you have traveled along Bruckner Boulevard in Throggs Neck, the building at 2800 Bruckner Blvd may have caught your eye with its colorful new mural design. Now, the former office building is preparing for a new use as a charter school, with plans to welcome students as early as January 2027.

Bronx Arts and Science Charter School is preparing to open its new middle school campus at the property, which has undergone extensive renovations to accommodate approximately 215 students in grades five through eight.

According to Turan Balik, executive director of Bronx Arts and Science Charter School, interior renovations have been completed, and teachers have already set up their classrooms. The school is now waiting for the city’s official fire inspection report before it can obtain a temporary certificate of occupancy.

If the remaining approvals are received, students could begin attending classes at the new location in early January. Until then, they will continue attending classes at 925 Hutchinson River Parkway.

The new campus will have a gymnasium, cafeteria, dedicated science and STEM classrooms, a computer science lab, and rooms for music and art.

“We are excited about this next chapter for Bronx Arts and Science Charter School. Our new middle school campus represents an investment in our scholars and their future,” Balik said.

“With dedicated spaces for science, technology, athletics, and the arts, we are creating an environment where students can explore their interests, develop their talents, and thrive. We look forward to welcoming our scholars and families to their new school.”

The Bruckner Boulevard property has had several different uses over the years.

Before its conversion into a school, the three story building housed medical practices, professional offices and even a district office for former Congressman Joseph Crowley.

In 2017, the building became home to a wellness related business known as Miracle City. Two years later, Miracle City Services LLC sought state approval to operate an outpatient substance abuse treatment program at the location.

The proposal received considerable attention from the surrounding neighborhood, with residents and community organizations raising concerns about the proposed facility’s proximity to homes and schools.

Several elected officials also became involved in 2019 and submitted letters to state officials expressing concerns about the proposal.

The New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services ultimately denied the application in October 2019, citing contradictions and inconsistencies in the submitted paperwork.

More recently, the property changed ownership, and plans moved forward to convert the building into a new campus for Bronx Arts and Science Charter School.

The proposal went before Bronx Community Board 10, which voted 27 to 1 in support of the project in January 2026. The city’s Board of Standards and Appeals later approved a zoning variance allowing the building to be converted and expanded for school use.

During the public review process, one neighboring homeowner raised concerns about parking and requested additional privacy fencing between the school and her property.

According to Balik, Bronx Arts and Science Charter School currently serves approximately 600 students from prekindergarten through eighth grade across its three campuses.

For now, the school is awaiting the remaining city approvals before announcing an official opening date. Once those approvals are secured, families will be notified of when students can begin classes at the Bruckner Boulevard location.