Bronx Chamber of Commerce 2026 gala celebrates ‘Big Bronx energy’ and community leaders

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2026 Annual Gala at the Marina Del Rey venue in Throggs Neck on Sep. 17. The Chamber’s premier annual event draws more than 600 business executives, elected officials, entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders and community partners for an evening of networking and celebrating Bronx leadership, economic growth and civic impact.

This year’s theme “Hustle, heart, history: The Bronx as the Blueprint for Growth” honors the small businesses, employers, cultural institutions and civic leaders driving the boroughs economic development.

“History has always been written from within. By people who stay, by people who return, people who invested, and refuse to surrender their communities to despair,” said Lawrence Fauntleroy, Vice President for Strategy at the University of Mount Saint Vincent, who delivered the evening’s invocation. “Tonight gives thanks for the leadership of the team of Bronx Chambers of Commerce, whose passion is made visible through action. Tonight we honor those being recognized for their meaningful impact.”

The 2026 honorees included Anthony Mormile, First Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Loan Officer of Orange Bank & Trust Company, who received the Joseph P. Kelleher Award of Excellence; Elizabeth Velez, President and CEO of The Velez Organization, who received the Developer of the Year Award; New York State Senator Nathalia Fernandez honoree of the Bronx Champion in Business Award; RiteCheck for the Business of the Year Award and Doordash for Corporate Partner of the Year Award.

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce asked attendees to make a special donation to its foundation to support community programming, including annual scholarships for young women across the Bronx that promote education and help develop the next generation of Bronx leaders.

Honorees were recognized and presented with awards throughout the evening.

Senior Manager of Public Engagement Ivan Garcia accepted the award on behalf of DoorDash for its work with Bronx food banks and food pantries, helping nonprofits deliver food to community members who were unable to access a food pantry during the pandemic.

The Developer of the Year recognized Elizabeth Velez, CEO of The Velez Organization for her role as a trailblazer at one of New York City’s longest-established construction firms, which has operated in the city for more than 50 years and worked on over 600 units of affordable housing projects across the Bronx and Harlem.

“Building in the Bronx meant building opportunity, strengthening communities, and creating places where families can thrive.” Velez said.

RiteCheck President Joseph Coleman received the Business of the Year Award. The Bronx-based company has served Bronx communities by opening its doors to local talent and serving the people who call the borough home.

“RiteCheck is a company that is of the Bronx, by the Bronx, and for the Bronx,” Coleman said.

The Joseph P. Kelleher Award of Excellence was presented to Anthony Mormile of Orange Bank & Trust Company, a locally owned bank serving the Bronx.

“As we move forward, let us continue to work together, in community, to make the Bronx an even better place to live, learn, raise our families and grow our businesses,” Mormile said.

The final award, the Bronx Champion in Business Award, was presented to New York State Senator Nathalia Fernandez for her deep commitment to championing small businesses across the borough.

She was also presented her first ever New York City Council Proclamation for her dedication to public service and being a trusted voice for New Yorkers.

“Through the Chamber’s great leadership, we have really taken this organization to the highest. We showed the Bronx and the Big Bronx energy at our state’s capital,” Fernandez said.