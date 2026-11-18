In a significant green push, four Bronx hospitals were recently selected among eight statewide facilities to receive nearly $28 million for future clean energy upgrades.

Last week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the allocation of nearly $28 million for six projects at eight hospitals in order to advance energy efficiency and electrification at eight state healthcare facilities, including four hospitals located within the borough.

The four Bronx hospital locations which will benefit from these upgrades include Montefiore Medical Center’s Wakefield Hospital, Jack D. Weiler Hospital in Morris Park, Montefiore Einstein’s Westchester Square Campus and SBH Health System – St. Barnabas Hospital in Belmont.

According to Hochul’s office, the total awarded projects are expected to reduce the eight hospitals’ combined annual energy-use by more than 213,000 MMBtus, which is the equivalent of the energy needed to power nearly 2,600 households. Collectively, the eight hospitals will also save more than 11,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, the equivalent of eliminating 2,700 cars from the road.

The nearly $28 million investment, secured through the NYSERDA-administered Empire Building Challenge: Hospitals Program seeks to affordably modernize facilities, reduce energy use and lower emissions the eight healthcare facilities located in the Bronx and throughout New York State.

Montefiore Einstein’s Wakefield Hospital, a 321-bed short-term acute care hospital, along with Jack D. Weiler Hospital and Montefiore Einstein’s Westchester Square Campus were jointly awarded nearly $4.9 million to electrify hospital heating by installing heat recovery heat pumps in the trio of hospitals, which is expected to result in annual cost savings of more than $14,000 across the three healthcare facilities.

The project is also anticipated to reduce nearly 25,000 MMBtus of baseline energy across the three hospitals annually, comparable to the energy needed to provide power to more than 300 homes, according to Hochul’s office.

In addition, SBH Health System – St. Barnabas Hospital was awarded more than $5 million to electrify fossil fuel loads, by replacing an existing steam chiller plant with an electric chiller plant.

Expected to result in annual cost savings of more than $561,000, the project will also lead to a nearly 53,300 MMBtu reduction in baseline energy use annually, an energy amount capable of powering nearly 650 residences.

Frank Conti, SBH Health System vice president of facilities management, said the $5 million investment toward St. Barnabas Hospital will be used to replace and upgrade the healthcare facility’s current chiller plant and reduce its environmental impact.

“At SBH, we take great pride in providing critical care to our community, and this grant will help us continue to meet our mission,” Conti said.

Additional hospital leaders also expressed enthusiasm for the new, statewide energy-efficiency push.

“Being selected by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) Empire Building Challenge: Hospitals Program reflects the strength of our energy sustainability program and commitment to climate goals,” said Edward Pfleging, Montefiore Einstein’s senior vice president of facilities and real estate.

Pfleging added the funding will help facilitate the reduction of Montefiore’s carbon footprint and continue to protect and promote the health and well-being of the borough.

“These awards will help ensure our hospitals continue to provide New Yorkers critical access to medical care while maintaining our commitment to the clean energy transition,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments allow [hospitals] to operate more efficiently, manage rising costs and focus their resources on what matters most — providing quality care to patients and communities.”

NYSERDA’s Empire Building Challenge: Hospital Program competitively awards funding to projects which demonstrate pathways for hospitals to overcome cost barriers and challenges to energy-saving investments while improving the resiliency of healthcare facilities.

A timeline or completion date regarding the hospital energy efficiency and electrification projects was not specified by Governor Hochul’s office or NYSERDA, as of press time.