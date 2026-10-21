Montefiore unveils $9.68M labor and delivery unit upgrades at Weiler Hospital

Montefiore Einstein unveiled its newly renovated labor and delivery unit at Jack D. Weiler Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, following a $9.68 million renovation that will improve the experience for mothers and families giving birth at the Bronx hospital.

The renovations were paid for through New York State’s Health Care Facility Transformation Program and focused on updating the maternity unit on the sixth floor of the hospital at 1825 Eastchester Road.

The improvements include updated delivery rooms with private bathrooms, renovations to the surgical suite and changes to the triage and waiting areas where expectant mothers are first evaluated. The hospital also made changes to how doctors and nurses work within the unit to help them better care for patients.

The renovated space now includes six triage bays and an additional evaluation bay, along with improvements to three operating rooms used for deliveries. A separate recovery area with four bays was also created for mothers recovering from cesarean sections.

New lighting was installed throughout the unit to make the space more comfortable for patients and their families. Montefiore also introduced remote patient monitoring technology and expanded food options for mothers staying at the hospital.

Angela Gonzalez-Perez, vice president of operations and executive director of Weiler Hospital, said the renovations are especially important for women experiencing complicated pregnancies.

“Our hospital is the only regional perinatal center in the Bronx, taking care of the highest risk pregnancies across the Bronx and part of Queens,” Gonzalez-Perez said.

“It was of the utmost importance for us to ensure that our patients experience a warm, welcoming environment where they can receive the finest care possible.”

The renovations come at a time when maternal health continues to be an important issue in the Bronx, particularly for women who need specialized care during pregnancy and childbirth.

Along with the improvements to the building, Montefiore Einstein has been expanding its maternity and women’s health services under Dr. Mark H. Einstein, who became chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Women’s Health in 2024.

According to Montefiore, the department has hired 26 new physicians specializing in areas including critical care obstetrics and adolescent medicine, along with additional nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

The hospital has also expanded services that include maternal depression screenings, specialized postpartum care for women with complicated pregnancies and a maternal cardiac medicine program.

“With the new technology upgrades and redesigned workflows, we are equipped to take care of the most complex cases and do so in a beautiful new family friendly atmosphere,” said Dr. Rodney Wright, vice chair of obstetrics.

The renovations have been carried out in stages so the hospital could continue delivering babies and caring for patients while construction was underway.

Five of the six phases are now complete. The remaining work includes renovations to two additional labor and delivery rooms and an upgrade to a service elevator, with the project expected to be finished in early 2027.