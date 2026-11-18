Born and raised in the Bronx, Peter Sisca has been around celebrities, but perhaps not the ones you would expect. To him, they are the people who run neighborhood bakeries, delis and family businesses, those with life stories worth telling.

That idea sparked Real Bronx Stories, his social media page, where he gives these neighborhood celebrities a platform to share their stories with the world. Along the way, he is building an online community for people with memories of the old neighborhood.

“The Bronx was built by immigrants who worked with their hands, and the people and businesses they built are the real celebrities to me,” Sisca said.

Sisca, who grew up mostly in Pelham Bay, started the page out of frustration. He was unhappy with how he saw his home borough portrayed online and wanted to help change that narrative.

“I wanted to show the bakeries, delis, churches, families, and history the way they really are, with no hype,” he said.

Watching one of his videos, you may learn about a local business, a church or a family sharing its history and connection to the community. The page also serves as a way of preserving oral history, particularly for establishments that have been around for generations.

According to Sisca, his pages have about 87,000 followers combined across platforms and have received millions of views. A video featuring a family run burek business passed 2 million views, leading him to create the first Real Bronx Stories award for the business.

“None of the stories are paid. I make them for free because I love doing it, and it’s my way of giving back,” he said.

The stories continue in the comments, where viewers share their own connections to the places he features.

“People share memories of their grandparents, their old blocks, and the stores they grew up in, and every video turns into ten more stories,” Sisca said.

He is also using the page to highlight community issues. He said he has made awareness videos about the Woodlawn veterans flagpole and the closing of St. Raymond Academy for Girls. With Thanksgiving approaching, he is funding a turkey giveaway himself, with Bronx Mutual Aid helping run the event.

“Why do I love the Bronx? It’s home. It’s real. The people here don’t pretend, and the neighborhoods still have soul. I just want to make sure those stories don’t disappear.”