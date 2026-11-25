Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson hosted the annual Italian Heritage Celebration Ceremony at Bronx Borough Hall on Nov. 17, bringing together community members, leaders, and partners to honor the rich legacy, traditions, and cultural influence of Italian-Americans throughout the borough.

Honorees included Stephanie Mozzone Thompson, Italian Language Educator at Preston High School; Rachel Gil, Associate Vice President of Community Health at BronxWorks; Dr. Walter Galiano, Principal of Early Childhood School P.S. 304X; and Maria Carmela Lucciola, Proprietor of Egidio Pastry Shop. The ceremony also featured a Posthumous Award honoring Anthony J. Artuso Sr., accepted on his behalf by Anthony Artuso Jr., and a Youth Award presented to Ella Amelio, a student at Preston High School.

“Our annual Italian Heritage celebration serves as an opportunity to honor the vibrant legacy, to celebrate the long standing cultural ties to Italy and the Bronx and recognize the balance of family, community, resilience, cultural pride and loving loudly,” Gibson said.

Counsel General Diplomat Giuseppe Pastorelli of Italy to New York received an honored award for building and fostering strong ties with the Italian diaspora in New York City to Italy. He was also gifted a special signature Yankees jersey — showcasing his Bronx Pride.

The 2026 honorees consisted of business owners, educators, students, and community leaders who contributed to fostering Italian-American culture across the Bronx.

“We affirm our commitment to preserve our shared heritage, supporting local businesses, boosting the economy, creating the next generation of educators, and teachers, and principles, and administrators that will lead us into the next generation, and restructure the bonds that ignite us across all backgrounds,” Gibson said.

The Posthumous Award honored Anthony Artuso founder of Artuso Pastry shop that’s been in the Bronx since 1946. Artuso passed away in late February of this year; his award was received by his son Anthony Artuso Jr. and family.

“It’s a bittersweet day because we love for Dad to be here with us, but we’re just so grateful that we’re here to accept it on his behalf, and he was remembered by those who he left behind,” Artuso Jr. said.

Artuso Jr. has been part of the family business since he was a young boy and witnessed first-hand how his father’s touched so many families in the community through his shop.



“First thing that comes to my mind is the way he treated folks, and their children, and their families when they came in,” he said. “Fortunately, or unfortunately, in our business, we’re part of people from the beginning of their life all the way to the end because it seems like desserts are always a centerpiece of either celebration or a means of comfort. And we’re honored that people feel we’re worthy of involvement in their events.”

A special spotlight was on Preston High School — with a teacher and a student being nominated for awards at the ceremony.

Ella Amelio was awarded the Youth award for her academic rigor, leadership, community service, and involvement in school sports, clubs, and activities. She plans to study nursing at the University at Albany.

“From cooking with my grandma, to our huge family dinners, obviously, it’s my Italian heritage, something I take really big pride in, and I’m really honored to be here tonight with all these amazing people. Everyone has done so much for this community,” Amelio said.

Amelio’s Italian-language teacher, Stephanie Mozzone Thompson was also honored with an award. Thompson was raised in the Bronx and is an alum at Preston High School.

“I get to wake up every day and do what I love and share my culture with my students. So it really is such an honor to be recognized for doing what I do every day, and being in the Bronx,” Thompson said.