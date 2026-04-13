A Bronx staple: How Egidio Pastry Shop preserves 100 years of tradition

At Egidio Pastry Shop, time moves slowly.

“Everything is the same, and people know that,” said Maria Luciola, who has run the bakery for 45 years. “That’s why we have a good reputation.”

Walking in, glass cases gleam with rows of powdered cookies, cannolis, and cream-filled pastries. The air smells thick with the scent of sweet sugar and espresso.

Behind it all sits a philosophy: don’t change what already works — a belief untouched for more than a century.

For 113 years, Egidio Pastry Shop has done the impossible: staying the same despite living in a city that is continuously reinventing itself in the Bronx.

Founded in 1912 by Pasquel Egidio, the shop began as a lifeline for Italian immigrants in the Bronx’s Little Italy. Luciola, who grew up between Rome and Naples, sees her own immigration story reflected in that history as that of an immigrant who learned to live and build a successful life in America.

When Luciola first moved to NYC, she says her experience was different from what it is now. Back in 1913, Arthur Avenue served as a home away from home for many Italians who couldn’t write, read, or speak English. Egidio Pastry Shop quickly became the ecosystem where Pasquel helped many people sign documents as they entered the unfamiliar world of New York.

One of its biggest pieces of history remains the oven. “We have a beautiful oven, a huge, big oven with two high levels. That’s probably where the difference is, because we call him an elevator oven. So everything gets cooked properly and tastes good,” Luciola said.

It’s a piece of machinery, but also a piece of history. While modern bakeries rely on efficiency, Egidio’s relies on a system that demands patience, precision, and experience.

“It’s not a place where time moves quickly — it’s a place where time is timeless,” Luciola said. Every day, a dessert is made with love, preserved in its recipe, techniques passed down through generations, and the pastry shop’s commitment to keeping the bakery exactly as customers remember it.

Customers return for more than taste — they return for memories. A cookie isn’t just a cookie; it’s tied to holidays, traditions, and slow Sundays on Arthur Avenue.

“Every holiday, Easter, we make Easter bread and pastiera. At Christmas, we make fig cookies. St Joseph’s Day, we make Spinigini and Zeppoli,” Luciola said.

In a neighborhood that has undergone drastic cultural changes with the arrival of the Hispanic and Albanian communities over the decades, these traditions remain constant.

Standing in the heart of Little Italy, Bronx, Luciola says her experience of 45 years at the pastry shop comes at a price

“I like to be here because I love being with people. Sometimes I feel I’m married to this bakery because of the time I spend here.”

Back then, businesses like Egidio’s were essential for survival –a place where language, culture, and identity could be preserved. Today, the same belligerence toward Italians remains, but is even more pronounced, and is enamored of the diverse community that Little Italy has now.

“Running a 113-year-old bakery isn’t easy,” Luciola said.

“There’s quite a sacrifice in that statement because to preserve something meaningful to you, you have to give a part of your life to it,” Luciola said.

Luciola hopes that everyone who visits Egidio’s feels like a part of their family. She reflects on her legacy, immigration, and success in running a 113-year-old bakery in a constantly changing city — the Bronx—without reinventing it.

By preserving traditions, flavors, and a sense of belonging that have defined it for generations. In a neighborhood that continues to evolve, Egidio’s stands as a reminder that history isn’t just remembered—it’s lived, passed down, and shared, one pastry at a time.