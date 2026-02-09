National Pizza Day grants a unique opportunity to explore the distinctive traditions of Pugsley Pizza. As soon as customers enter Pugsley, they are greeted by the sound of the gong — one of the restaurant’s most symbolic elements.

Salvatore Natale, the owner of Pugsley for more than 30 years, says the Pugsley experience is like “your associating something subconsciously that you really want in life with the sound of the gong.”

“So when you think about the gong, you think about what you want to achieve,” Natale said. “Later in life, based on what you wished, you will know whether you achieved it, whether you gave up, or whether you are still striving for it.”

At Pugsley, striking the gong serves as an essential ritual. It represents the passage of life for regulars. Customers are asked to affirm their dreams as they hit the gong.

The gong ritual not only creates a personal connection between customers and the restaurant but also serves as a symbolic way to foster a sense of belonging and collective identity. Pugsley’s can be felt, integrating personal stories and memories—a lasting imprint in the space.

Natale immigrated from Sicily in 1967. After more than 50 years in the United States, his expertise in Italian food comes from an unexpected place, music.

Originally a saxophonist in a band, Natale was inspired by a drummer who also made pizza.

“I grew up in Sicily and had a dream of playing the tenor saxophone in America,” he said.

“I had no plan to make pizza. I first started in Germany, played rock and roll for three years, and then in 1969, Woodstock brought me on tour in New York City.”

It was there that Natale discovered his passion for the American Dream.

After moving to the United States, Sal decided to open his own business. “On 194th Street and Briggs Avenue, the first Pugsley opened, but it was tiny,” he said. “When people came in after the bars, I wanted something bigger. I wanted a place for college kids.”

Natale said he envisioned opening Pugsley in 1985. The restaurant’s walls display photographs and artwork honoring the people who have made a difference in its history.

One phrase stands out throughout the space – “Il fiore ha bisogno di acqua e di sole” — “The flower needs water and sunshine.”

Pugsley’s preserves its Italian heritage through walls decorated with bright artwork that reflects Italian traditions and values.

This visual celebration honors Natale’s Sicilian roots while building a warm, hospitable atmosphere. The warm aura customers experience is defined by this intentional display of cultural identity, inviting them to connect with Italy’s spirit.

Natale says his philosophy on making pizza is “start with a good product, good ingredients, and let your passion. You do need a recipe, just be hungry.”

A significant influence on Natale’s cooking was his mother, who taught him how to make homemade dough.

“The temperature, the flour, and the amount of yeast all matter,” he said. “It is important to make the pizza a little sour.”

When customers leave Pugsley, Natale hopes they carry a certain feeling with them. He said he wants people to think he is “crazy,” in a positive way — communicating without words. He believes sincerity draws people back.

“Be yourself, respect the person and their space, and you can do whatever you want,” Natale said.

His philosophy shapes the entire Pugsley experience, reinforcing the restaurant’s unique cultural traditions and its role as a site for meaningful connections.

By prioritizing authenticity, Sal demonstrates how the rituals create a strong sense of belonging. Pugsley stands as a testament to how historical spaces can foster lasting friendships and become third-spaces in their communities.

