What’s happening | Live performances, art, nature and more

The Bronx Brewery will be hosting a live musical performance on Friday, Jan. 23, in celebration of the official video release party of Calle y Diamantes.

Calle y Diamantes Video Release Party and Live Performance

Friday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The Bronx Brewery and Empanology, 856 E. 136 St.

$31.05

Join us for the official video release party of Calle y Diamantes and live performance! A fun-filled evening of music, dancing and great company.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/calle-y-diamantes-video-release-party-live-performance-tickets-1980266848451.

Tag it! Street Art and Storytelling with CG Esperanza

Saturday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.

Bronx Children’s Museum, 725 Exterior St., Second Floor

Free with admission, $8-14

Explore the history of graffiti and street art with CG Esperanza, then unleash your creativity by designing your own tagged paper train cars.

For more information, visit bxcm.org/calendar.

Owl Pellet Discovery and Dissection

Sunday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Section 2 Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park, Pelham Bay Nature Center, Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue

Free

Did you know an owl’s gizzard packs the undigested parts of their prey into a ball called a “pellet”? Join the Urban Park Rangers to dissect an owl pellet and learn all about the unique adaptations of owls and enjoy an exciting walk along the Kazmiroff Trail as we search for the owls in the wild!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/01/25/owl-pellet-discovery-dissection.

Abstract Painting with Palette Knives

Monday, Jan. 26, 4-5:30 p.m.

Studio 410, 388 Canal Pl.

$107.79+

The class I will teach for this experience will be a painting class investigating abstract-style painting using palette knives. Beginning or novice painters are welcome to try this experience, as this style of painting is intended for all who wish to learn an appreciation of how to paint in a nontraditional way. The course is divided into four parts and will last for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/abstract-painting-with-palette-knives-starting-at-400-pm-tickets-1977730620525.

LOL Celebrity Comedy Celebration 12 Year Anniversary

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 5-11 p.m.

Salsa Con Fuego, 2297 Cedar Ave.

$17.85+

Get ready for nonstop laughs as LOL Celebrity Comedy Celebration returns to Salsa Con Fuego for its 12 Year Anniversary Celebration! Join us for an unforgettable night of comedy headlined by the legendary TK Kirkland, one of the most respected voices in stand-up comedy. The night will be hosted by NY Kings of Comedy favorites Capone and Talent, bringing raw, unfiltered humor and energy to the stage.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/lol-celebrity-comedy-celebration-12-year-anniversary-tickets-1980637534182.

BAE String Quartet – Inner Landscapes

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2-3 p.m.

Christ Church Riverdale, 5040 Henry Hudson Pkwy. E.

Free

Bronx Arts Ensemble presents a program for a string quartet that brings together contemporary and historical works exploring introspection, dialogue and the evolving language of the ensemble.

For more information, visit bronxartsensemble.org/event/bae-string-quartet-inner-landscapes/.

The Legacy Lab: Artist Talk

Thursday, Jan. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Pregones Theater PRTT, 571-575 Walton Ave.

Free

En Foco is pleased to present The Legacy Lab: Artist Talk, a public conversation with the artists featured in The Legacy Lab: Life Interwoven exhibition. The artist talk invites audiences into a shared dialogue around personal, familial and community archives as living sources of artistic knowledge. Through conversation and reflection, the artists will discuss how photographs, documents, oral histories and ephemera inform their practices and shape new narratives rooted in lived experience.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-legacy-lab-artist-talk-tickets-1980019226808.