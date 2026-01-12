What’s happening | A nature walk, music, comedy, volunteer work and more

Salsa Con Fuego will soon be hosting a special event hosted by R&B star Ne-Yo and featuring performances from several local musical artists.

VCP Nature Group Walk

Friday, Jan. 16, 2-3 p.m.

Riverdale Stables, 6394 Broadway

Free

Take a slow walk in the park and learn about local flora and fauna with naturalist Debbi Dolan. Debbi has a wealth of knowledge about nature, plants and wildlife that she enjoys sharing.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/vcp-nature-group-walk-tickets-1978831864375.

Say Sumptin Comedy Vol. 6

Saturday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m.

La Bodega, 696 E. 135th St.

$31.72

Say Sumptin Comedy is back, and Black Rose is bringing our Bronx-born Grammy-nominated star Gina Brillion! Gina Brillon is coming to headline in her hometown in the Bronx at the iconic venue, La Bodega, alongside James Goff, Huge Jay and our hilarious host Black Rose!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/say-sumptin-comedy-vol-6-tickets-1975195637322.

“Champagne Life” Hosted by R&B Star “Ne-Yo” at Salsa Con Fuego

Sunday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Salsa Con Fuego, 2297 Cedar Ave.

$0-$28.52

Get ready to live the high life with R&B sensation Ne-Yo at this exclusive event – it’s going to be a night to remember! Music by DJ Prostyle, Alongside, OG Nya Lee, Blue Diamond and DJ Phoenix. Eat, drink and vibe.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/champagne-life-hosted-by-rb-star-ne-yo-salsa-con-fuego-tickets-1980241090408.

MLK Day: Pelham Bay Park Forest Restoration

Monday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Pelham Bay Nature Center, Bruckner Boulevard, Eastchester, Hutchinson

Free

Join NYC Parks Stewardship as we celebrate the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.! Volunteer with the Stewardship Team to protect the forested areas in Pelham Bay Park! Volunteers will contribute to ongoing restoration work and learn the importance of species diversity to ecosystem health. Come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long sleeves, long pants and clothing that can get dirty. Face masks may be worn at your discretion. Space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/01/19/mlk-day-pelham-bay-park-forest-restoration.

Shorts and Sneakers

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Pregones/PRTT, 575 Walton Ave.

Free

Shorts and Sneakers is a monthly cultural event blending short film screenings, sneaker style and comedic conversation. Hosted by the charismatic Qualah, the experience brings creatives, collectors and culture-lovers together for an unforgettable night of storytelling, fashion and community.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/shorts-sneakers-tickets-1980341582984.

Meditation and Movement Retreat

Wednesday, Jan. 21, 3-4:30 p.m.

Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse

$9.59

Join us for a chill day of meditation and movement to relax your mind and energize your body! Ready to unwind and recharge? Join us for an in-person Meditation and Movement Retreat! It’s all about finding your zen through calming meditation sessions combined with gentle, flowing movements. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, this retreat is your chance to relax, refresh and reconnect with yourself. Bring comfy clothes and an open mind – we’ll take care of the rest. Can’t wait to see you there!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/meditation-movement-retreat-tickets-1979392150205

Designing with Procreate

Thursday, Jan. 22, 3:30 p.m.

Hunts Point Library, 877 Southern Blvd.

Free

Learn to design with Procreate. Come learn about digital designing. Procreate makes digital creations accessible and fun for everyone, from beginners to experienced artists.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/designing-with-procreate-tickets-1978798230776.