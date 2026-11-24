A recent state grant will help fund sustainable, permanent affordable housing and design research for a future 500-unit residence in Kingsbridge.

Earlier this month, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) allocated a $150,000 grant to leading state architectural firm Aufgang Architects to research innovation technologies to reduce the environmental impact of a new, fully and permanently affordable 500-unit multifamily building in Kingsbridge.

Designed by Aufgang Architects — alongside NYC-based design firms FXCollaborative and SCAPE — the future 16-story residence will be built on the two current lots at 10 W. 195th Street and 1 W. Kingsbridge Road. as part of the Kingsbridge Armory redevelopment plan.

“The NYSERDA grant enables us to explore new approaches to environmental sustainability as a major feature of our design of the affordable residential tower next to the Kingsbridge Armory,” Aufgang Architects principal Ariel Aufgang said in a statement.

Sam LaMontanaro, Aufgang Architects’ director of engineering, said the Aufgang team will study a range of innovative materials and building systems to lower embodied carbon and improve efficiency.

The planned residential development will slash energy use and landfill waste by pairing recycled glass concrete and greywater recycling with high-efficiency heat pumps with energy recovery ventilation and waste heat captured from the Kingsbridge Armory.

The team will also evaluate rooftop solar panels which could help offset the residential building’s electricity use.

“We’re excited to receive the NYSERDA award which gives us an opportunity to look beyond conventional solutions,” LaMontanaro said.

Built in 1917, the Kingsbridge Armory stands as the largest armory in the country, anchored by a 180,000-square-foot column free drill hall topped by 120-foot ceilings.

Mostly vacant for three decades following its 1996 transfer to the city, the Kingsbridge Armory endured nearly two decades of failed project proposals, which included a mall in the late 2000s and an ice rink in the late 2010s.

In October 2025, NYC Council voted unanimously to approve land use changes required to transform the Kingsbridge Armory into the two-phase redevelopment plan El Centro Kingsbridge, also referred to as the Kingsbridge Center, which is expected to be completed in 2032.

The NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) selected a joint venture among Maddd Equities and Joy Construction along with Aufgang Architects. The partnership, in collaboration with Our Bronx (formerly the Northwest Bronx Community Clergy Coalition) seeks to redevelop the Kingsbridge Armory and transform it into a vibrant community resource and economic hub with adjacent affordable housing.

Borough President Vanessa Gibson has expressed previous approval regarding the 500-unit residential tower as part of the Kingsbridge Armory redevelopment, but has also called for developers to reserve at least half of the apartments for families and align rents with the neighborhood’s 40,000 median income.