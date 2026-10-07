Venture House Bronx opens new clubhouse for New Yorkers living with mental illness

A new clubhouse in the Bronx is offering something medication alone cannot: connection, purpose and community.

The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (NYC Health) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 28 to celebrate the opening of the newly constructed Venture House Bronx, a community-based mental health clubhouse located at 2494 Elm Place in Fordham Heights.

The new clubhouse facility includes a commercial kitchen, dining space, art and media studios and a wellness center, in addition to various services to support its members who suffer from mental illnesses including schizophrenia, major depression and bipolar disorder.

Venture House Bronx currently has more than 200 members who reside off site, according to NYC Health.

Available to all individuals ages 18 and up who have a primary psychiatric diagnosis of serious mental illness, clubhouses are free community-based gathering places designed to enrich the lives of New Yorkers with serious mental health conditions.

Through participant-driven initiatives, the program aims to foster community and host meaningful activities in a fun and safe environment.

Club members are able to build new skills, strengthen their talents and develop a sense of dignity and belonging as they make progress toward their personal goals.

The objective of clubhouses is to empower its members to reach their chosen life goals despite the mental health obstacles they face. Clubhouses also help to address the social challenges of serious mental illness which cannot be fixed with medication alone, including loneliness, low self-esteem and ostracism.

For the first time in nearly three decades, NYC Health began to expand the clubhouse model in 2023, and through a city and state investment of $30 million, 13 high-capacity mental health clubhouses were established under a newly expanded network in 2025.

As a result of the expansion, three new Bronx clubhouses were also established — the aforementioned Venture House Bronx, along with Foundation House Bronx in Concourse and the Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and New Jersey: Lantern House in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the borough.

Prior to Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Venture House Bronx operated out of a temporary location a few blocks away on Webster Avenue.

In fiscal year 2025, the employment rate increased from 31% to 55% for city clubhouse members who had been enrolled for at least one year, according to NYC Health.

“The opening of Venture House Bronx’s new permanent home marks an important investment in creating welcoming, accessible spaces where all of our residents can connect, create and thrive,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said.

NYS Assembly Member Yudelka Tapia, who represents the 86th Assembly District, had previously helped allocate $200,000 in the state budget toward the clubhouse expansion.

“A space like this is an investment in the dignity and independence of Bronx residents — and I thank [NYC Health] and everyone at Venture House for their partnership,” Tapia said.

Other elected officials were also excited to join the community in opening the doors for an expanded and upgraded clubhouse to serve New Yorkers living with serious mental illness.

“We know how greatly loved the original clubhouse was and the tremendous impact it had on the people who relied on it for support, connection and community,” NYS Assembly Member George Alvarez said. “Its success showed just how important these spaces are, and we are excited to see everything this new clubhouse will offer the community.”

Venture House CEO Juliet Douglas also knows that recovery is very possible for members at the newly established Bronx clubhouse facility.

“The clubhouse philosophy is rooted in the understanding that people recover when they have meaningful and lasting relationships, a chance to find purpose through work, opportunities to contribute their talents, and a community that believes in them,” Douglas said.

Venture House also features clubhouse locations in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

For anyone looking for their nearest clubhouse, mental health resources or crisis support, please call, text or chat 988 (available 24/7) or visit the NYC Health website.

To be required for admittance, applicants must provide either a psychiatric evaluation with diagnosis of psychological history completed by a mental health professional or a psychiatric attestation form signed by a licensed mental health professional, along with a clubhouse application which can be requested at the applicant’s clubhouse of interest.

With required documentation, prospective members can request to join a clubhouse by simply walking into a clubhouse location, calling a clubhouse location’s phone number or scheduling a tour for an individual.

The opening of Venture House Bronx complements World Mental Health Day, a global observance held annually on Oct. 10 to raise awareness about mental health issues.

“With expanded opportunities for art, wellness, dining and community, this new space reflects our commitment to holistically supporting members of our community,” Borough President Gibson said.