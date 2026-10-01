$1.7M outdoor fitness area opens at Shoelace Park for Northeast Bronx residents

Residents in the Northeast Bronx have a new place to exercise outdoors following the completion of a $1.7 million fitness area at Shoelace Park.

NYC Parks joined local elected officials and Community Board 12 on Sept. 4 to cut the ribbon on the new adult fitness area, replacing outdated bocce courts with new exercise equipment and other improvements throughout that section of the park.

The new area includes 10 different fitness components, five of which are fully accessible for people with disabilities. Colored safety tiles were also installed underneath the equipment to provide a softer surface.

Council Member Kevin Riley, who represents the area and allocated funding toward the new fitness equipment, said improving access to places where Bronx residents can stay active has been a priority during his time in the City Council.

“From the beginning of my time in the New York City Council, one of my priorities has been making sure Bronx residents have access to the quality resources they need to live healthy and active lives,” Riley said. “That is why I was proud to allocate funding toward bringing new adult fitness equipment to Shoelace Park.”

The work also included several improvements surrounding the new fitness area. New benches, garbage cans and security lighting were installed, along with new shade trees.

Paths leading to the fitness area were reconstructed, including the existing asphalt path and a new secondary path with concrete steps providing access from the northern side of the park.

The project also addressed drainage in a flood prone section of Shoelace Park. A planting bed along the southwestern paths was reconstructed with plants better suited to handle water, while the surrounding path was regraded to improve drainage.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said the improvements provide another resource for Bronx families looking to stay active.

“This $1.7 million investment has revitalized Shoelace Park by adding new adult fitness equipment, improved security lighting, and other features that benefit the overall health and wellbeing of our youth and families,” Gibson said.

NYC Parks Bronx Borough Commissioner Jessenia Aponte said the new fitness area builds on the ways residents already use Shoelace Park.

“Every neighborhood deserves free, high-quality outdoor space to stay active, and that’s exactly what this new fitness area brings to Shoelace Park,” Aponte said.

The $1.7 million project was funded through the New York City Council and Mayor’s Office.

Shoelace Park stretches from East Gun Hill Road to East 230th Street along the Bronx River and is part of the Bronx River Greenway. The park’s main pathway was once part of the original Bronx River Parkway before the roadway was relocated in 1950.