Bronx School of Hip Hop gets $350K for new classroom equipment

The Bronx School of Hip Hop will receive $350,000 through an allocation from Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

The Bronx School of Hip Hop will receive $350,000 for cameras, laptops, microscopes and other classroom equipment through an allocation from Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

Gibson joined Principal Jason Reyes and school leaders to announce the funding on the first day of classes. The money will pay for mobile media carts containing the equipment, including tablets, according to her office.