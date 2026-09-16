Bronx School of Hip Hop gets $350K for new classroom equipment

The Bronx School of Hip Hop will receive $350,000 for cameras, laptops, microscopes and other classroom equipment through an allocation from Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.
Gibson joined Principal Jason Reyes and school leaders to announce the funding on the first day of classes. The money will pay for mobile media carts containing the equipment, including tablets, according to her office.
“The opening of the Bronx School of Hip Hop represents our commitment to expanding access to creative pathways for our youth,” Gibson said in a statement.
The public high school at 1600 Webster Ave. is starting with ninth graders and is expected to expand to grades nine through 12. State education records project that the school will eventually serve 500 students.
Its curriculum connects academic subjects with the five elements of hip-hop: emceeing, DJing, graffiti, breaking and knowledge of self.
According to the school’s city admissions listing, students will create work such as spoken word performances, music, digital designs and business pitches as part of their coursework. The school also lists instruction in entrepreneurship and financial literacy, along with industry certifications in audio production, digital media and Adobe Creative Suite.
The $350,000 comes from Gibson’s fiscal year 2027 capital budget, which includes more than $35 million for Bronx schools. Education projects account for about 63% of her capital allocations, according to her office.
Her office said she allocated more than $90 million during her first term for school technology, infrastructure improvements and other education projects.