‘Don’t let anyone erase our history’ Bronx Borough President hosts Caribbean Heritage Month celebration

Flags representing nations across the Caribbean diaspora lined tables as community members of all ages gathered at Code Red Restaurant and Lounge on June 17 for Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson’s annual Caribbean Heritage Month Celebration.

The program began with opening remarks from Bronx Supreme Court Justice Alison Tuitt, followed by a musical performance by Patrick “Johnny” Gomes, an Antiguan professional steel drummer and DJ 62.

Local Senior Pastor T.C. Tramble of the Salvation Baptist Church led the program with a brief prayer, followed by the singing of the national anthem by vocalist Genevieve Dodoo before Gibson took the podium to address the audience.

As the first Black woman borough president, Gibson, who has served since she was first elected to office in November 2021, has shared her Trinidadian and Tobagonian roots every year with a formal celebration alongside the people of the Bronx.

“On this beautiful night, as we celebrate Caribbean Heritage— and Knicks in five— there is so much to celebrate,” Gibson said during this year’s opening address.

“Never lose sight of what we have done. Don’t let anyone take away our contributions, don’t let anyone erase our history. Our history belongs in the history books.”

While June features many key holidays and month-long celebrations such as LGBTQ+ Pride and Men’s Health Awareness Month, National Caribbean American Heritage Month was officially recognized after being signed into law by former President George Bush in June 2006.

The Bronx also has a high concentration of people of Caribbean descent, with residents of Hispanic heritage making up the majority of the borough. The Northeast Bronx, particularly along Gun Hill Road and the areas spanning 211th Street to 241st Street, is a diverse area with a thriving population of Jamaicans, West Indians, Trinidadians and other communities representing the wider Caribbean diaspora.

Following her opening address, Gibson highlighted the 2026 Caribbean Heritage Honorees by recognizing each of them with their own awards.

Honorees included Bronx educator Blondina Thompson of Public School 87; Executive Director of the SUNY Bronx Educational Opportunity Center, Dr. Ronnie Hector; “The Peoplez Chef,” Chef Geneva Wilson; Program Director of JASA Bartow Older Adult Center, Ann Moncrieffe; and Brandon Smith, a Bronx high school student and the youth service honoree attending the United Charter High School for Advanced Math and Science II.

Gibson also recognized city council members and their staff, including Leichele Walker, the Operations Manager & Education Liaison for District 12 representative Kevin C. Riley; and acknowledged New York State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey, as well as Congress members Ritchie Torres and George Latimer.

Gibson shared that her office will be hosting the Salute to America Fireworks Extravaganza on June 25 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States at Orchard Beach.

She also announced a recent partnership with the Bronx and Unwind Hospitality Group, which will activate the newly renovated pavilion at Orchard Beach with new restaurants and will partner with local small business entrepreneurs to provide wider food options for beachgoers.

Those who are interested in becoming subcontractors with the company were invited to reach out to the office of the borough president for more information, and check the official website of the borough president and social media for updates.

The Bronx’s next installment of its summer concert series will be returning to the beach on July 12, according to Gibson, who noted that performances will represent the larger diaspora.

Finally, Bronx restaurant week, also known as Savor the Bronx, will return to the borough from July 6 to July 12. This borough-wide restaurant week will have activities in City Island, Kingsbridge, Tremont, the South Bronx and more for residents to enjoy, and aims to boost the local economy and bring more job opportunities to the borough.