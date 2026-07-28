New ‘Tropical Passage’ mural celebrates culture and community pride in Highbridge

Passersby on the Edward L. Grant Highway may have been surprised by the free hotdogs, burgers, and drinks being handed out on July 24. But what left the biggest impression may have been the new giant mural, “Tropical Passage,” created as part of a mission to uplift our borough.

Kerry A. McLean, Vice President of Community Development at the Women’s Housing and Economic Development Corporation (WHEDco), explained that the idea for the mural came after WHEDco received a multitude of requests for beautified spaces that improve quality of life in the community.

“We were able to raise funds from the Department of Small Business Services as part of a merchant organizing grant that we had. [It] included a mural beautification project as a part of the plan,” McLean said.

Through partnership with the Department of Transportation’s art program (NYC DOT Art), WHEDco was provided with a permit to complete the painting on the step street. WHEDco enlisted William Acevedo, Executive Director of the Young Urban Christians & Artists (YUCA) to help bring their vision to life.

“They should want to beautify, they should want to take care of this space. Wherever possible, we try to connect with young people so that they can start thinking about these things more seriously, and maybe when they finish their schooling, or even well before they get to school, they’ll plug in and start getting involved. That’s what really what it’s about,” Acevedo said.

Lead teaching artist at YUCA, Nancy Mendez, designed the mural with the help of Cassandra Maniotis, a longtime friend she recruited for support.

“The whole mural is about connecting cultures, connecting people,” Acevedo said.

Mendez and Maniotis began the mural in a way that could involve the community; they outlined flowers on the first four steps of the staircase for children and other community members to easily fill in with certain colors.

“I was pretty much guiding them and mentoring them and teaching them through every step. It was beautiful to watch and to speak with the youth in the community,” Mendez said.

Maniotis recalled how even people walking by would share encouraging words and how that kindness pushed the two and Acevedo to keep working, even in unpredictable weather conditions.

“I feel that encouragement from other people, just cheering us on or saying ‘Hey, you’re doing a great job,’ was also an extra boost of motivation to continue working,” Maniotis said.

Mendez met Maniotis 16 years ago when the two were studying for their masters in art education at Lehman College. Their friendship has persisted ever since, and Mendez knew Maniotis would be the perfect partner for completing this mural.

“To watch her work is pretty amazing. I’m telling you, I couldn’t have done this without my dear friends and artist, Cassandra,” Mendez said.

In querying the community’s interest in a potential mural, WHEDco spoke with the Highbridge-Concourse Merchants Association. Kevin Naranjo, owner of NB National Bakery, handed out free fresh food to the community as part of the mural unveiling, thanks to a large order from WHEDco.

“Honestly, the team was so helpful. I went to college, they don’t teach you about finances for a business. You don’t learn that there. So they [the Highbridge-Concourse Merchants Association] actually brought out people to help you out,” Naranjo said.

He added —thanks to a bit of pushing from his wife to join the association— he’s learned important information on how to sort his business finances, how to reach more customers, and how to use social media to his benefit. Additionally, he’s found a new community.

“When we do that; meet business owners, other nonprofits, and pull our resources together; we’re more effective, and it gives us a better chance to aspire and reach those things that we want for the community,” Acevedo said.

“Tropical Passage” remains on view in the stairwell at West 168th Street Step Street, connecting Edward L. Grant Highway to Shakespeare Avenue.

Maurice Burbridge is an intern at the Bronx Times. He can be reached at mburbridge@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!