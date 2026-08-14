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Councilmember Justin Sanchez’s bill aimed at expanding outdoor dining and keeping sidewalks tidy passed by Council

By Ethan Marshall
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outdoor dining
Council Member Justin Sanchez’s proposed bill aimed at curbing the threat of increased trash and pests as outdoor dining expands was recently passed by the New York City Council.
Bronx Times file photo

A legislation proposed by New York City Council Member Justin Sanchez was among a package of bills recently approved by the Council to help expand outdoor dining across New York City.

Sanchez’s bill, Int. 917-A, requires operators of roadway and sidewalk cafes to make sure their outdoor setups are clear of trash, debris, food scraps, graffiti, vermin and other unsanitary conditions. Those who fail to comply will face fines ranging from $200 for first-time offenders to $500 for repeated offenses.

The main purpose of this bill is to ensure that the expansion of outdoor dining in New York City will not lead to build-ups of trash and pests.

“As more outdoor dining structures appear on our streets and sidewalks, we need to make sure they don’t come with a side of trash,” Sanchez said.

“This bill establishes a basic standard: the health and sanitation standards restaurants follow inside come with them as their service moves outside.”

Sanchez, who took office at the beginning of this year, ran on a campaign that prioritized improving the quality of life and cleanliness of his district. He is the Chair of the New York City Council’s Committee on Sanitation and Solid Waste Management.

“The privilege of expanding onto the public right of way comes with a responsibility to be a good neighbor, keep the surrounding area clean and make sure outdoor dining adds to our streets and not the mess,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez represents New York City’s 17th Council District, which includes Mott Haven, Melrose, Morrisania, Longwood, Hunts Point, Bronx River and Crotona Park East.

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