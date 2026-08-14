Councilmember Justin Sanchez’s bill aimed at expanding outdoor dining and keeping sidewalks tidy passed by Council

Council Member Justin Sanchez’s proposed bill aimed at curbing the threat of increased trash and pests as outdoor dining expands was recently passed by the New York City Council.

A legislation proposed by New York City Council Member Justin Sanchez was among a package of bills recently approved by the Council to help expand outdoor dining across New York City.

Sanchez’s bill, Int. 917-A, requires operators of roadway and sidewalk cafes to make sure their outdoor setups are clear of trash, debris, food scraps, graffiti, vermin and other unsanitary conditions. Those who fail to comply will face fines ranging from $200 for first-time offenders to $500 for repeated offenses.