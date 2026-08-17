What’s happening | Morgan Walk, Gardiner Memorial Basketball Classic, cleaning Orchard Beach and more

Morgan Walk: St. George’s Crescent

Friday, Aug. 21, 2-4 p.m.

St. George’s Crescent in Mosholu Parkway, 3202 Steuben Ave.

Free

Join historian Terrell L. Armistead in a special tour along the Bronx River at St. George’s Crescent as they share the ecological stories and community histories of the Bronx River. Led in honor of Morgan Powell, a founding member of the Bronx River Restoration and a passionate advocate for the reclamation of the Bronx River. His research has been fundamental in sharing the lesser known histories of Black and Brown Bronxites and their contributions to the eco-cultural history of NYC. You can read more of these histories can be found in detail in his blog, the Bronx Sankofa.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/08/21/morgan-walk-st-georges-crescent.

Orchard Beach Cleanup and Community Hang with Hibernica and Fernway

Saturday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hibernica, 3220 Westchester Ave.

Free

Help keep Orchard Beach beautiful with Hibernica, a licensed Pelham Bay dispensary, and Fernway, then stick around for a community beach hang. Attendees will meet at Hibernica before heading to Orchard Beach for the cleanup, followed by games, giveaways, music and good company to close out one of the last weekends of beach season. 21+.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/orchard-beach-clean-up-and-hang-tickets-1996236631502.

The 20th Annual Gardiner Memorial Basketball Classic

Sunday, Aug. 23, 12-9 p.m.

St. James Park Basketball Courts, 2550 Jerome Ave.

Free

Get ready for some serious hoops action at the 20th Annual Gardiner Memorial Basketball Classic! This in-person event brings together top talent for an exciting day on the court. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love the game, come join us for great plays, intense rivalries and a fantastic atmosphere. Sunday features a back-to-school book bag giveaway, college scholarship awards, championships glory and awards.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-20th-annual-gardiner-memorial-basketball-classic-book-bag-giveaway-registration-1990187372004.

Unwind Mondays With The Sax Guy

Monday, Aug. 24, 5-11 p.m.

Sangria Cafe, 2085 Bartow Ave.

Free

Start your week on a smooth note at Sangria Cafe’s Unwind Mondays, where live sax melodies set the tone for a laid‑back, grown‑and‑sexy evening. Enjoy all‑day happy hour, crafted cocktails and a Dinner for Two Special featuring your choice of a Seafood Boil or Rib Eye Steak, paired with sangria or red wine and dessert. With a live performance by Tyrone Benjamin, this Monday escape blends great food, great music and great vibes — the perfect reset before the week kicks in.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/unwind-mondays-with-the-sax-guy-tickets-1989122129836.

Movies Under the Stars: The Hundred-Foot Journey

Tuesday, Aug. 25, 8-10:30 p.m.

Caserta Playground, St. Raymond’s Avenue, between Odell Street and Purdy Street

Free

Grab a blanket and come enjoy a movie in a neighborhood park or playground! This summer, NYC Parks and The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment will host family-friendly movie showings across the five boroughs. Movies begin at dusk. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/08/25/movies-under-the-stars-wicked-for-good.

Squish Away Your Stress

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 4:30-6 p.m.

Safe Pathways, 489 E. 153 St., 2nd Floor

Free

Safe Pathways invites you to join them for their pizza party! Safe Pathways pizza parties are a great way for youth (ages 10 to 24 years old) to build social connections with each other and work together to practice new or learned coping skills. This pizza party theme is relieving stress and will focus on creating your unique squish toy. Youth can meet each other and socialize while enjoying free pizzas! We hope to see you there!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/squish-away-your-stress-tickets-1994607678259.

Silent Book Hour

Thursday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Ave.

Free

Calling all introverts or those who love quiet time! Join us in person at Westchester Square, as we take a moment to read quietly among other bookworms in a calm safe space. We’ll have a wide range of genres to pick from if you need a new read, but also feel free to bring your own book. Refreshments will be served. Reader advisory available upon request.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2026/08/06/silent-book-hour.