What’s happening | Act It Out, Talk It Out forum, camping, litter removal and more

Act It Out, Talk It Out

Friday, July 31, 6-9 p.m.

Commonpoint Bronx Center, 1665 Hoe Ave.

Free

Come spend an evening at Act It Out, Talk It Out! Presented by the 42nd Precinct Neighborhood Safety Council, this mental health forum showcases improv with real-life actors and a therapeutic wellness panel. We will provide food, mental health resources, giveaways and more— bond with your community through a real, healthy crowd conversation!

For more information, visit commonpoint.org/event/act-it-out-talk-it-out.

Free Community Rowing, Sailing and Birding

Saturday, Aug. 1, 1-6 p.m.

Hunts Point Riverside Park, 1409 Lafayette Ave.

Free

Community Rowing allows New Yorkers of all ages to explore the Bronx River aboard student-built wooden row boats, accompanied by Rocking the Boat staff who give them a chance to go rowing and introduce them to the beauty of New York’s only freshwater river. Community Sailing offers anyone the unique opportunity to sail on the Bronx River! On select Saturdays throughout the summer, people of all ages are invited to board Rocking the Boat’s fleet of catamarans. Community Birding brings birdwatching to the shores of the Bronx River. Participants identify and learn about local species with the guidance of knowledgeable guides. Binoculars, spotting scopes and field guides will be provided.

For more information, visit rockingtheboat.org/public-programs/free.

Family Camping: Bronx

Sunday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Section 2 Orchard Beach in Pelham Bay Park, 18 Park Dr.

Free

We camp to create lasting memories, connect with the natural world, and bond with our families. The Urban Park Rangers celebrate the tradition of camping and we look forward to welcoming your family.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/08/02/family-camping-bronx.

Monday Morning Pitch-In to Pick Up

Monday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Bronx River House in Starlight Park, 1490 Sheridan Blvd.

Free

Volunteer with us! We will be cleaning up litter to prevent it from entering the Bronx River. Your efforts not only protect wildlife and the rest of the Bronx River ecosystem, but they also help us identify the sources of trash so we can stop the pollution where it starts.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/08/03/monday-morning-pitch-in-to-pick-up.

Lincoln Hospital Greenmarket

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lincoln Hospital Greenmarket, 149th Street and Park Avenue

Free

On a bustling commercial street outside of Lincoln Hospital, the Lincoln Hospital Greenmarket has connected local farms and farmers to this South Bronx neighborhood since 1990. Every Tuesday and Friday throughout the season, hospital employees and residents can find a diverse selection of locally grown and produced foods at the market. Beyond shopping, visitors can enjoy cooking demonstrations, educational programs and pick up free recipes at the Market Information Tent.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/lincoln-hospital-greenmarket-tickets-1992573572193.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Noche Andina: Breath of the Andes

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 6-10 p.m.

Bronx Music Hall, 438 E. 163rd St.

$10

An intimate evening of artisans, vendors, live music, dance, and dialogue at the Bronx Music Heritage Center, welcoming artists from the Andean diaspora, including LiberArte’s visiting artist-in-residence Amado Espinoza from Cochabamba, Bolivia.

For more information, visit ci.ovationtix.com/36821/production/1281964?performanceId=11836505.

Green Innovation Accelerator — Free Info Session

Thursday, Aug. 6, 5:30-7 p.m.

Cambio Labs, 340 Alexander Ave.

Free

Clean energy is reshaping New York’s buildings, and the people trained to do that work are in demand right now. The Green Innovation Accelerator (GIA), a free program from Cambio Labs, prepares community members for careers in the city’s fastest-growing green sectors and connects them directly to employers and apprenticeship pathways.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/green-innovation-accelerator-free-info-session-tickets-1994246204080.