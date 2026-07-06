What’s happening | First aid workshop, photobook discussion, concert honoring America’s 250th and more

First Aid Stop the Bleed Workshop

Friday, July 10, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bronx Sunshine Garden, 1768 Bryant Ave.

Free

Come to Bronx Sunshine Garden for an educational workshop on first aid and learning how to stop the bleed.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/07/10/first-aid-stop-the-bleed-workshop.

Latin American Foto Festival 2026 Photobook Talk with Alicia Vera: Va a Llover Toda La Noche

Saturday, July 11, 5-7 p.m.

Bronx Documentary Center, 614 Courtlandt Ave.

Free

Mexican American photographer Alicia Vera discusses her photobook Va a Llover Toda La Noche (It’s Going to Rain All Night), a deeply personal exploration of memory, caregiving and the mother-daughter relationship in the face of Alzheimer’s disease. Combining family archives, photographs, text messages, notes and found ephemera, the project reflects on grief, care and the experience of losing a loved one through memory loss.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/laff-2026-photobook-talk-with-alicia-vera-va-a-llover-toda-la-noche-tickets-1991293033066.

Concert Celebration of America’s 250th

Sunday, July 12, 4-6 p.m.

St Ann’s Episcopal Church, 295 St. Ann’s Ave.

Free

Concert and American Revolution 250th birthday event. Gouverneur Morris was the “Penman of the Constitution”, author of the Preamble, best friend of Alexander Hamilton, George Washington’s ambassador to France and the most adamant voice opposing slavery at the Constitutional Convention. Why is he virtually unknown today? Morris was born and is buried at the family estate of Morrisania, the location of St. Ann’s Church, in the South Bronx. Enjoy the music and discover the hidden history! Concert program will include freedom and patriotic songs, African-American spirituals, classical compositions, historical readings and more, performed by professional singers, storytellers, re-enactors and historians.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/concert-celebration-of-americas-250th-birthday-and-gouveneur-morris-tickets-1992966989916.

Paper Making with Michele Brody

Monday, July 13, 1-4 p.m.

VCPA Learning Garden, 6000 Mosholu Pkwy.

Free

Work with local artist Michele Brody in collaboration with VCPA to create paper casts of fallen trees in Van Cortlandt Park. The Learning Garden is collaborating with Bronx Artist Michele Brody to produce an immersive installation that will reanimate fallen Park trees through cast handmade-paper sculptures. Come join her to help with this creative endeavor while learning the process of making paper and casting our fallen trees in the Northwest Forest.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/paper-making-with-michele-brody-tickets-1992455536144.

Poe Park Greenmarket

Tuesday, July 14, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Poe Park, 192nd Street and Grand Concourse

Free

Shop with your favorite local farmers every Tuesday at the Poe Park Greenmarket! Wrapping around the southern edge of famed Poe Park, the Poe Park Greenmarket has connected local farms and farmers to this Kingsbridge Heights neighborhood since 1987. Every Tuesday, throughout the season, shoppers can find a diverse selection of locally grown and produced foods throughout the market. Beyond shopping, visitors can enjoy cooking demonstrations, educational programs and pick up free recipes at the Market Information Tent.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/poe-park-greenmarket-tickets-1992574358545.

Bodega 1600

Wednesday, July 15, 6-9 p.m.

Joseph Yancey Track at Macombs Dam Park, East 161 Street and Macombs Dam Bridge

$19.31

The Bodega 1600M brings the energy of a championship race to every heat. Expect a live DJ, race announcer, custom bibs, photo ops, community vibes and prizes thanks to New Balance.

For more information, visit events.elitefeats.com/26bronxburners.

“Exploring Story Through Images” with Roundabout Theatre Company

Thursday, July 16, 4-6 p.m.

Francis Martin Library, 2150 University Ave.

Free

Join Francis Martin Library and Roundabout Theatre Company’s Artist-in-Residence for eight sessions of artistic workshops! This Summer workshop invites participants to become part of a community of artists who will create their own plays inspired by images of art found in library resources. Through research and exploration, the community will combine monologues that build a play. The artists will bring the plays to life through acting workshops, culminating in a sharing for the community.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/exploring-story-through-images-with-roundabout-theatre-company-tickets-1989146740447.