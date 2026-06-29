What’s happening | Indigenous art workshop, Fourth of July, Jay-Z listening party and more

Indigenous Art Workshop with NAIC-NY

Friday, July 3, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Starlight Park, 1490 Sheridan Blvd.

Free

Join the North American Indigenous Center of New York and the Bronx River Alliance for this Indigenous Art Workshop. This family and kid-friendly event will offer participants an opportunity to learn traditional indigenous crafts and gain exposure to contemporary indigenous cultures. This activity is first-come, first-served.



For more information, visit bronxriver.org/?s=Indigenous+Art+Workshop+with+NAIC-NY.

4th of July Waterfront bash

Saturday, July 4, 4-11 p.m.

Havana Water Club, 10 Centre St.

$103.22

Get ready to celebrate the 4th like never before at this super fun in-person event! Bring your friends and family for a day poolside and waterside filled with great vibes, cool drinks and food, and awesome music right by the water. Don’t miss out on this epic waterfront party to make your 4th of July unforgettable!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/4-th-of-july-waterfront-bash-tickets-1992063593834.

Bronx Park East Farmers Market and CSA

Sunday, July 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bronx Park, 2045 Bronx Park E.

Free

Join us at Bronx Park, a vibrant and bustling farmers market filled with fresh and delicious produce. There are a variety of vendors selling fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and other goods. The atmosphere is friendly and welcoming and the prices are very reasonable. Customers can also find locally-made items such as honey, jams, baked goods and more.



For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bronx-park-east-farmers-market-csa-tickets-1989049410330.

Street Tree Care with the Decatur Block Association

Monday, July 6, 12-2 p.m.

2653 Decatur Ave.

Free

Join us to learn about, care for and add compost to street trees. Thank you District 7 Council Member Oswald Feliz! We will be briefly discussing the numerous benefits of trees in our urban environment before getting dirty and applying our five steps of tree care to as many tree beds as we can get to!



For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/street-tree-care-w-decatur-block-association-tickets-1992064667044.

Art in the Garden – Food Collage Workshop

Tuesday, July 7, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

VCPA Learning Garden, 6000 Mosholu Pkwy.

Free

Join us for a crafty afternoon in our garden! Create a collage based on your relationship with food while sipping some herbal iced tea! In this free workshop, each participant will spend time reflecting on what food means to them before creating a small art piece.



For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/art-in-the-garden-food-collage-workshop-tickets-1992454241271.

Bubbles Over Stress: Self-Care for the Soul

Wednesday, July 8, 4:30-6 p.m.

Safe Pathways, 489 E. 153 St., 2nd Floor

Free

Safe Pathways invites you to join them for their pizza party! We offer free pizzas! Safe Pathways pizza parties are a great way for youth to build social connections with each other and work together to practice new or learned coping skills. This pizza party’s theme is self-care for the soul and will focus on identifying which type of self-care fits you the best! We hope to see you there!



For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bubbles-over-stress-self-care-for-the-soul-bronx-tickets-1990481238968.

Jay-Z Uptown: A Listening Party

Thursday, July 9, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rosa’s At Park, 2568 Park Ave.

$97.88

Kick back and vibe with us at Jay-Z Uptown: A Listening Party. Real tunes, real people, real New York. We’ll be playing selections from Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, alongside nostalgic moments from Jay-Z’s catalog. This is a social night built around the music. This is a social night built around the music.



For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/jay-z-uptown-a-listening-party-tickets-1988713867713.