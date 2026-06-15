What’s happening | Juneteenth, Hunts Point Fish Parade and Arts Festival, Summer Soulstice and more

Juneteenth Celebration 2026

Friday, June 19, 12-4 p.m.

Wave Hill, 675 W. 252 St.

Free

Celebrate Juneteenth in the Garden with a free afternoon of community, culture and family fun. Enjoy performances, artmaking and picnicking on the Great Lawn with complimentary hand-rolled ice cream, courtesy of Only Rare NYC!

For more information, visit 176.blackbaudhosting.com/176/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=ce011cd0-ce25-4696-b365-d4e97eddbafe.

The 23rd Annual Hunts Point Fish Parade and Arts Festival

Saturday, June 20, 12-4 p.m.

940 Garrison Ave.

Free

The Fish Parade and Arts Festival is a free annual procession through Hunts Point connecting the community to the Bronx River. Like shoaling fish, the community marches together in a family-friendly, vibrant celebration. The parade’s vibe combines activism, joy and community building. Participants often use banners, costumes, and puppets representing marine life. The parade culminates in an arts festival featuring live music, dancing and art-making. The event is also a platform for Bronx residents and organizations to raise awareness about environmental issues and to advocate for environmental justice. The celebration includes aquatic life puppets leading the parade. These are looking for the Bronx River. As a symbol of hope, life, resilience and resistance. They celebrate the ways this community has thrived in the past and continues to fight.

For more information, visit thepoint.org/fish-parade-2026.

Summer Soulstice Pop- Up Shop at Vibeyard

Sunday, June 21, 12-5 p.m.

Vibeyard NYC, 3303 Seymour Ave.

Free, $35 for sip and shop

Join us for our first official pop-up Shop! It will be an afternoon of creativity, customization, community, music and black girl magic as we celebrate the debut of the new MoonRose online shop and the world of The Soulstice Gardens. Hosted inside Vibeyard, a private Jamaican family-owned venue in Uptown Bronx, Summer Soulstice is designed as a relaxed, creative hangout: part pop-up shop, part open studio, part community art space. Whether you stop by to make something, shop, journal, collage or simply enjoy the vibes, this event is meant to refill your cup as we welcome summer in together.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/summer-soulstice-pop-up-shop-at-vibeyard-tickets-1990733816434.

After Holiday Weekend Clean Ups

Monday, June 22, 9 a.m.

Van Cortlandt Golf Course Clubhouse, Van Cortlandt Park South and Bailey Avenue

Free

Nice holiday weekends bring lots of visitors to the park. Lots of visitors make a mess! Volunteers are needed to help keep the park tidy. Join the Van Cortlandt Park staff in cleaning up the Park after holiday weekends.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/after-holiday-weekend-clean-ups-tickets-1989147494703.

Heuchera (alum root) as a Tannin for Natural Dye

Tuesday, June 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Garden of Life, 1665 Weeks Ave.

Free

Experience the quiet magic of watching plants transform cloth. Together, we’ll slow down, prepare cotton bandanas and work with Heuchera, a native plant rich in tannins, to coax lasting colors into the fabric. As the dye bath develops, you’ll learn how natural materials can replace harsh chemicals and leave with a hand-dyed piece that carries the memory of the garden.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/06/23/heuchera-alum-root-as-a-tannin-for-natural-dye.

The SuSu: Caribbean Identity, Memory and Community through Care, Resistance

Wednesday, June 24, 7-9 p.m.

Nefer Bookcafe, 694 E. 241st St.

Free, $54.66 with book

As part of NEFER’s Caribbean Heritage Month series, Saltwater Roots, join us for an evening with Dr. Tyesha Maddox, author of A Home Away from Home: Mutual Aid, Political Activism and Caribbean American Identity, in conversation with Terrence Freeman.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-susu-caribbean-identity-memory-community-through-care-resistance-tickets-1990923902988.

Bronx Artists Summer Forum: What’s New for BX Artists?

Thursday, June 25, 6 p.m.

Bronx River Art Center, 1087 E. Tremont Ave.

Free

Bronx artists: What’s new and what’s next? Join us at The Bronx River Art Center for an evening of connection and community updates. Learn about upcoming opportunities for Bronx artists.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bronx-artists-summer-forum-whats-new-for-bx-artists-tickets-1989032539870.