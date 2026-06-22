What’s happening | Summer of Moomin, charity golf, comedy and more

Summer of Moomin

Friday, June 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$15-35

The beloved inhabitants of Moominvalley arrive for Summer of Moomin, a celebration inviting audiences of all ages to step into the imaginative universe created by Finnish artist and author Tove Jansson. The Moomin takeover invites you to experience the Garden through the spirit of Moominvalley, evoking the joy and wonder of nature with a clue-based quest, hands-on nature crafts and a larger-than-life character photo moment.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/summer-of-moomin/.

Mott Haven Street Tree Care

Saturday, June 27, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Willis Avenue and East 136 Street

Free

Come work with NYC Parks Stewardship to care for local street trees! Volunteers will learn how to aerate, cultivate, mulch and identify street trees. They will also learn about the important roles street trees play in New York City. Volunteers should dress in clothes that can get dirty and closed-toe shoes. Face masks may be worn at your discretion. Space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/reg/stewardship/19729.

Día de María

Sunday, June 28, 7-8:30 p.m.

BAAD! Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance, 2474 Westchester Ave.

Free

Día De María is a Transgender Gender Reveal Birthday celebration with the intention of celebrating queerness and never looking back. Why can’t a Trans person also have a Gender Reveal Party, See María’s coming out and enjoy cake while you’re here!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/dia-de-maria-tickets-1992025730584.

Craft and Calm – Tremont Health Action Center

Monday, June 29, 11 a.m.

Tremont Health Action Center, 1826 Arthur Ave.

Free

Craft and Calm is a relaxing workshop where pregnant moms unwind through soothing music and simple creative activities. This workshop supports stress management by helping expectant parents slow down, breathe and release tension through gentle, creative expression. Join us at Craft and Calm – a peaceful space to de‑stress, express creativity and connect with other expecting parents while enjoying a calm, supportive atmosphere.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/free-craft-calm-tremont-health-action-center-tickets-1992143082587.

Preserve Our Legacy and Pelle Pelle Celebrity Charity Golf Event

Tuesday, June 30, 12-5 p.m.

Pelham Bay and Split Rock Golf Courses, 870 Shore Rd.

$81.88+

Get ready for an unforgettable day on the green at the Preserve Our Legacy and Pelle Pelle Celebrity Charity Golf Event! This in-person event brings together celebrities and golf lovers for a great cause. Enjoy some friendly competition, network with amazing people and help support a worthy mission while having tons of fun. Don’t miss out on this epic day of golf, giving back and good vibes!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/preserve-our-legacy-pelle-pelle-celebrity-charity-golf-event-tickets-1988694520846.

We Laugh Wednesday Comedy Night

Wednesday, July 1, 7-10 p.m.

Jolly Tinker, 2875 Webster Ave.

$12.51

The hottest comedy night of the summer is coming to the Bronx, and you do NOT want to miss it! For just $10, enjoy a night packed with laughter, music, drinks and unforgettable memories. Gather your friends, coworkers, cousins, neighbors and anyone who needs a good laugh!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/we-laugh-wednesday-comedy-night-bronx-ny-tickets-1990335775884.

Soul Strings NYC – A Night of R&B Classics

Thursday, July 2, 7-10 p.m.

Sankofa Haus, 2422 3rd Ave.

$33.85

Step into an evening where classical elegance meets iconic groove. Join us Thursday, July 2, for an intimate live performance by the Soul String Quartet, reimagining classic Hip-Hop and R&B records through lush, cinematic string arrangements.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/soul-strings-nyc-a-night-of-rnb-classics-tickets-1990336304465.